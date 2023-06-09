BARRE — A camera shy city committee held its first regular meeting since February, and if the session hadn’t been livestreamed on public access television, repeated requests that it not be recorded might have made more sense.
Instead, Wednesday night’s virtual meeting of the Diversity and Equity Committee, which was recorded by CVTV and streamed live at the time, was sidetracked when member Ellen Kaye asked Councilor Michael Boutin whether he was recording the session.
Boutin, who routinely posts recordings of municipal meetings — from the city council to the planning commission — on YouTube indicated that he was.
The acknowledgment prompted Kaye to wonder aloud whether that was “permitted” and led to a request-turned-ultimatum from Chair Joelen Mulvaney.
Kaye’s initial question and Boutin’s answer came roughly 13 minutes after Mulvaney had called the meeting to order, and moments before she expressed concern the public meeting was being recorded.
“I am very uncomfortable about that … I don’t understand why you’re doing that,” Mulvaney told Boutin, noting the committee isn’t required to record its meetings and didn’t want others to either.
Mulvaney said she was troubled by the fact Boutin posts videos on social media and complained the council didn’t let the committee have its own Facebook page.
“We want to be in control of what goes on to social media.” she said of the committee.
Boutin, who struggled to finish a sentence, said he didn’t consider YouTube social media even as Mulvaney cut him off to disagree, complain about emails she’s received from “people across the country,” and renew her request he stop recording.
“I’m very uncomfortable with that, I wish you would stop (recording) … and if you don’t stop, I’m going to stop you,” she said. “Do you understand?”
Boutin, who had already started to say he would stop recording the meeting “out of respect,” was cut off by Mulvaney before he could finish and then interrupted again when it sounded like he might be having second thoughts.
“I was just going to say that I was, out of respect, going to stop (recording),” he said.
“Thank you, I appreciate that very much,” she said, adding: “I’m not going to continue the meeting until I get that confirmation from you.”
This time, Mulvaney let Boutin finish what he started to say.
“I have stopped recording,” he said.
But CVTV hadn’t.
Barre’s public access station started recording the meeting before it began, and it was on autopilot before Kaye asked anyone else who was recording to stop. It probably wouldn’t have mattered because, as two members of the media pointed out in real-time, it was a public meeting and recording public meetings is a huge part of CVTV’s mission.
Kaye didn’t dispute that the meeting was public, people were welcome to attend, and review minutes when they are available. However, she said she supported the committee’s decision to discontinue recording its meetings and suggested the committee could use less attention.
“I, myself, am getting very, very weary of the pressure that is being put on this particular group of individuals who are here to do what they think is right and helpful,” she said. “I would like people to stand down and figure out how you can support our work and stop this.”
Kaye’s wasn’t the last word on the subject. As the meeting was ending, resident Sarah Helman asked why the committee didn’t simply record its meetings like every other city committee where remote participation is an option. For more than a year, Boutin has routinely posted all of those recordings on YouTube.
The short answer, according to Mulvaney, is because it isn’t legally required to.
Even as the committee readies to launch a grant-funded community education campaign, Mulvaney said its meetings aren’t “entertainment” for people to view at their leisure.
“It has nothing to do with people being able to sit in their living rooms and watch a meeting any time they feel like it,” she said. “This has to do with publicly warned meetings and people who actually attend them in the time that the meeting is being held. That’s what the law is about … We’re following the law.”
The episode came on a night when the committee discussed the schedule for a four-part series of two-hour conversations with select community leaders.
The in-person series led by consultant Kristi Clemmons — “Let’s Talk About Justice, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging” — will include Monday sessions on July 17, July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14.
The committee approved the invitation letter, as well as a change to its “goals and objectives” listed on the city’s website. The change, recommended by Mulvaney, reflects the committee’s plans to launch a community education campaign.
The initiative is being underwritten by a grant obtained from the Vermont Community Foundation Equitable and Inclusive Communities Fund.
You can watch the meeting in question here at https://bit.ly/dec0608, courtesy of CVTV.