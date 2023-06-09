BARRE — A camera shy city committee held its first regular meeting since February, and if the session hadn’t been livestreamed on public access television, repeated requests that it not be recorded might have made more sense.

Instead, Wednesday night’s virtual meeting of the Diversity and Equity Committee, which was recorded by CVTV and streamed live at the time, was sidetracked when member Ellen Kaye asked Councilor Michael Boutin whether he was recording the session.

