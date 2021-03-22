BARRE — Comfortable with an administrative plan to lean heavily on cash reserves and pandemic-related funding to bail out the Barre Unified Union School District’s failed budget, a committee was scheduled to discuss other options Monday night before making its pitch to the school board on Thursday.
The finance committee unanimously agreed last week to recommend $565,000 in budget adjustments proposed by administrators while at the same time acknowledging that might not be enough for fellow members of the school board, which will set the stage for a May 11 revote later this week.
Monday’s meeting wasn’t expected to alter the committee’s recommendation. Its four members — three of them elected to the school board on the same day voters in Barre and Barre Town collectively rejected the $50.5 million school spending plan, 1,471-1,581, earlier this month — coalesced behind what they were told was a measured response to that result.
Part of the plan contemplates further tapping a tax stabilization fund built with cash reserves and most of the rest relies on covering existing costs with money the district has received through one of two versions of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). The federal grant program was created to school districts prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The board had already planned to use $200,000 from a $644,000 tax stabilization fund to blunt the impact of the since-defeated budget on taxpayers. The plan embraced by the committee would boost that figure to $500,000 — leaving a balance of $144,000 in the fund, which was created to stabilize tax rates over time.
The infusion of an extra $300,000 in revenue will help reduce the tax impact of the budget, without changing its bottom line. Meanwhile, administrators have proposed and the committee did embrace a plan to 4.5% spending increase to 3.8%.
More than half of the $265,000 in spending adjustments — $145,000 — are directly linked to plans to use ESSER monies to cover costs the district still plans to incur. That includes $70,000 to cover the cost of two of five behavior interventionists for the Spaulding Educational Alternatives (SEA) facility now under construction on Allen Street. It also includes $50,000 for a behavior specialist at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and $25,000 for a summer school program.
Other reductions include a projection the district can save $60,000 in transportation expenses by “… eliminating routes” and “sharing buses,” $30,000 in technology equipment for the central office and $20,000 in health insurance expenses.
According to administrative projections, the proposed adjustments would trim a little less than 4 cents from previously projected tax rates for both communities. The tax rate increase in Barre would fall from about 6 cents to 2 cents, while the rate reduction in Barre Town, which is wrapping up a reappraisal, would increase from 23.6 cents to about 27 cents.
Though the budget increase is 3.8% — if the board approves the committee’s recommendation, 3.41% is the number voters will see on the ballot. That’s the increase in the district’s spending per equalized pupil, which would climb to $15,554 under the proposal, but would still be among the lowest in the state.
Superintendent David Wells said he believed the proposed adjustments met “the overall goal” with respect to the budget.
“We want to smart about our money and be responsible to the citizens of Barre Town and Barre City,” he said, noting the proposed changes had a favorable impact on tax rates in both communities, without affecting education.
Wells said it was an appropriate response given feedback that seems to suggest the district’s pandemic response helped fuel the budget’s failure.
“We had taxpayers call us and say: ‘hybrid learning does not work for my kid (and) that’s why I’m voting no on the budget,’” he said.
The former chairman of the School Board didn’t dispute that discontent over the level of in-person instruction played a role in the budget’s defeat, but Paul Malone warned it wasn’t the only factor.
“The last thing we want to have is another failed budget,” he said, supplying the committee with what he believed was a “make-or-break” target for its brief deliberations.
“The message I’m getting is anything over (a) 3% (increase is way too high,” he said. “It’s got to be under 3%.”
Resident Josh Howard, who said his “no” vote was primarily based on cost, said a 3% increase sounded better, but he’d prefer 2%, especially given the significant increase reflected in the budget for the current year.
“It (school spending) is not sustainable and we’ve got to get it down,” he said.
Though she was a spectator at last week’s virtual meeting, Board Chairwoman Sonya Spaulding expressed mild misgivings about an administrative proposal to use federal ESSER funds as an alternate way to pay for positions
“My problem is we’re going to have to absorb these (positions) back into the local budget at some point in time,” she said. “We’re just kicking the can down the road.”
How far down the road isn’t clear.
Committee members were told the ESSER funds are expected to run through 2023 and there is a chance additional federal money will be made available to school districts.
On a night when few strayed from the list prepared by administrators, Spaulding wondered whether trimming 1% from the 3% pay raise budgeted for non-contracted employees might make sense. She noted it would be consistent with a decision to cut 1% of the money budgeted for salaries under a yet-to-be-settled teachers’ contract that expires June 30.
Wells discouraged the idea.
“You want administrators who will stay,” he said, noting that when compared to comparable districts — Bennington and Rutland among them — administrators in Barre receive less compensation.
Though committee members said they were comfortable with the administrative proposal and were all ready to recommend it, they agreed Monday’s meeting was needed to discuss a contingency plan.
That plan might be needed to persuade others on the board, which meets on Thursday. Even if it isn’t, School Director Gina Akley said it will inform voters in advance of the revote.
“It’ s important to bring home what the reality of a failed budget means to the students,” she said.
School Director Renee Badeau noted that isn’t the only reason the exercise is important.
With April 1 approaching the district must determine which teachers will receive contracts for the coming year and which teachers — if any — will be notified of a potential “reduction in force.”
“If the contingency plan is to be cutting people they should be getting RIF notices instead of contracts,” she said.
According to Badeau, if the budget is again rejected on May 11, issuing RIF notices to some teachers would preserve the board’s ability to consider cuts in that area. The committee — and the board — might be willing to forego that option, as some members hinted they were, but Badeau said it was important to have the conversation before the contractual deadline passes.
“After April 1 we’re in trouble,” she said.
The committee asked administrators to prepare next level cuts for its consideration Monday night in preparation for Thursday’s board meeting.
