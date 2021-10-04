BARRE — With the Central Vermont Career Center’s bid for autonomy nearing a pivot point, Director Jody Emerson is readying to brief the boards of its six sending school districts on a governance study green-lighted six month ago.
“So far, so good,” Emerson said of a process that was well under way when she took over as the center’s director July 1.
A committee that met for the first time in mid-April just wrapped up its review of articles of agreement and bylaws for what would be central Vermont’s newest school district — one that, with the blessing of the state Board of Education, could conceivably be up and running this time next year, Emerson said.
The prospect of a July 1, 2022, launch of what would be the “Central Vermont Career Center School District” is a year earlier than previously anticipated, and is predicated on a thumbs up that hasn’t yet been requested from the state board or the collective approval of voters in 18 area communities next March.
Emerson said those are the two “big hurdles” that remain in a consultant-led process that has reached a point where the committee is comfortable seeking the state’s permission.
According to Emerson, draft articles of agreement and bylaws are being vetted one last time by Burlington lawyer Pietro Lynn, who was retained by the committee. Its members, she said, are expected to adopt final versions of those documents when they meet on Oct. 19.
Assuming that happens, Emerson said the proposed forming documents for what would be Vermont’s newest school district will be forwarded to the state Agency of Education for its review and, ultimately, the state Board of Education for an up-or-down decision.
The idea of an autonomous center, which is overseen by a regional board whose sole focus is career and technical education, isn’t unprecedented in Vermont. That’s the structure similar centers in Bennington, Middlebury and Springfield all use, though, the last time the state board approved a comparable change was in 2004.
If the state board grants the committee’s request, it would set the stage for a region-wide vote involving the future of a career center. Since it opened under a different name at Spaulding High School in 1969, the career center always has been governed by a school board in Barre.
For many years that task fell to the Barre City School Board. Two mergers later, it has been passed from the now-defunct board of what was the Spaulding Union High School District to the board of what is the Barre Unified Unified Union School District. That’s the board that is responsible for overseeing the operation of pre-K-8 schools in Barre and Barre Town, Spaulding High School, as well as the Central Vermont Career Center.
That would change under the proposal.
Oversight, if not ownership, of the center would be transferred to a board that would include a mix of appointed and elected members from school districts that rely on the career center as an educational resource for some of their high school students.
Those districts — Barre’s included — are all represented on the committee whose members agreed months ago to pursue a change in governance structure that would provide sending districts a voice in the center’s operations, as well as a vote on its annual budget.
Even if everything goes according to plan, Emerson said, the latter won’t happen this year, though she has asked Barre’s business manger, Lisa Perreault, to prepare two versions of the career center budget with the same bottom line.
One would be built on the premise that nothing changes; the other presumes the new district is approved — first by the state board and then by voters.
In either event, the bottom line of the budget for the career center will be something only voters in Barre and Barre Town will see on Town Meeting Day ballots in March. However, with the state board’s blessing, the question of whether to change the career center’s governance structure and create a standalone school district will be collectively decided by area voters.
In addition to the two-town Barre district, voters in five other school districts — Cabot, Harwood, Montpelier-Roxbury, Twinfield and Washington Central — would be asked to cast ballots that the committee has agreed should be “commingled” before they are counted.
Under the draft articles of agreement that are being vetted, each of those districts would be entitled to appoint one of their members to serve on the new board for the Central Vermont Career Center School District, assuming there is a vote and the result is favorable.
Based on the draft articles, four other board members would be collectively elected by voters in all 18 towns on Town Meeting Day, though their service will hinge on whether those same voters are inclined to create a new school district. Though all four seats will be filled in “at-large” elections, there is a caveat with respect to residency that guarantees the four most populous districts are each entitled to a second board member.
That means one of the additional board members must be from Barre or Barre Town, and another must be from Montpelier or Roxbury. The Washington Central Unified Union School District would be entitled to an extra board member from one of its five towns — Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester — and the same is true of the six-town Harwood Unified Union School District, which is composed of Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury.
Due to their comparatively small size, the Twinfield district, which includes Plainfield and Marshfield and the Cabot district are not entitled to a second board member.
Emerson said she has started contacting town clerks to ready them for the possibility they could have an extra ballot to deal with in March. It is also why she said she is preparing to “make the rounds,” briefing school boards that launched the process months before she was hired.
First up is the Montpelier-Roxbury School Board, which meets on Wednesday night. Next Tuesday, Emerson will attend the Twinfield School Board Meeting; and the following night she’ll join the Harwood board. Before the month is over, Emerson will attend meetings of the Cabot, Washington Central and, ultimately, the Barre school boards.
By the time Emerson meets with members of the Barre Unified School Board on Oct. 28, attorneys likely will have concluded work on a new three-year lease agreement that would outline the cost of essentially renting the 41,000 square feet the career center occupies on the Spaulding campus.
That figure won’t included additional money — just over $200,000 — the center pays for administrative services now supplied by the district’s central office. Those duties — from payroll to human resources — would become the responsibility of the new district. One option would be to contract for some, or all, of those services; another would be to absorb them as part of the center’s operation.
The draft articles of agreement call for the seamless transition of the center’s 28 employees to the proposed district if one is created. The Barre district would release the employees from their contracts, and they would be hired by the career center the same day — preserving everything from retirement and benefits to seniority.
The proposed change in governance structure comes at a time when enrollment at the center is growing, demand exceeds its capacity and the potential to eventually relocate is actively being considered.
Emerson said the next step in that separate “revisioning” process will involve retaining a marketing firm to help explain the work that has thus far gone into a needs-based planning initiative that could conceivably lead to the construction of a standalone, state-of-the-art career center.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.