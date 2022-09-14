BARRE — Amid accusations of “intolerance” and “hypocrisy,” some city councilors want to again talk about the city’s Diversity and Equity Committee.
Responding to blow back from the committee’s last meeting, Councilor Michael Deering sought to have the subject added to Tuesday night’s agenda before agreeing it could wait until next week.
Deering said he has heard from constituents concerned by the fact that committee member William Toborg was asked to resign, and was told that Toborg would be “muted” at future meetings based on a pattern of behavior by Toborg that was deemed unacceptable by Chair Joelen Mulvaney.
Deering openly wondered whether the controversy surrounding Mulvaney and Toborg was the topic of a personnel-related executive session scheduled at the end of the meeting.
“If not, I want to make sure we have that discussion,” he said, even as Councilor Samn Stockwell suggested postponing the discussion so it could be formally warned and committee members can be notified.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon suggested Stockwell’s request was reasonable.
“It will be a more productive discussion if it is warned one week in advance,” he said.
Deering relented with the understanding the council would revisit the issue — either publicly or privately — next week.
It won’t be the first time.
Though Mayor Jake Hemmerick missed the council’s last meeting on Aug. 30, he noted the issue was discussed by the council in executive session that night. The justification for that closed-door meeting was potential legal action, and the council adjourned without taking any action following a discussion that lasted about 25 minutes.
Since then, a video recording of the committee’s virtual meeting on Aug. 15 has been publicly released. City officials initially believed the recording didn’t exist, but subsequently found it had been inadvertently saved to Mulvaney’s personal computer and not the city’s server.
The recording contains the “round table” exchange Mulvaney referenced in a pair of Aug. 16 emails. One of those emails was written to Toborg and accused him of a pattern of “abusive and incendiary behavior” and of injecting his “anti-women activism” into the meeting the previous night. He was asked to resign and told if he didn’t, his participation on the committee would be limited.
The second email was copied to committee members, the mayor, City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro and Human Resources Director Rikk Taft.
Toborg isn’t named in the email in which Mulvaney requests the resignation of a member she blamed for “creating menacing atmosphere” — particularly for women at the meeting the previous night and for obstructing its efforts.
“It has become clear over the course of the last two years that this person does not share the goals and objectives of our committee and is inhibiting our progress,” she wrote at the time.
The recording of the Aug. 15 meeting doesn’t seem to support Mulvaney’s stern rebuke of Toborg, justify her call for his resignation, or threat to limit his service as a council-appointed member of the committee. Critics online and in letters to the editor suggest that the rebuke is an attack on Toborg’s pro-life views.
Residents who spoke Tuesday night took the opportunity to weigh in.
Rosemary Averill and Laurel Maurer said they were troubled by what they perceived as Mulvaney’s over-the-top reaction to a tame exchange during which others questioned whether Toborg belonged on the committee.
Averill said she was eager to hear what the council had to say about a committee with members — Mulvaney included — she believed were “completely intolerant of diversity of thought, opinions and belief.”
“It’s outrageous and it really shouldn’t be tolerated,” she said, suggesting Mulvaney’s resign or be muted ultimatum to Toborg was “totally unacceptable” and warranted a response from the city.
“Barre’s Diversity and Equity Committee really isn’t at all representative of what that is supposed to mean,” Averill said, adding, “The hypocrisy is glaring, it really is.”
Maurer also questioned Mulvaney’s handling of the matter.
“This was very negative and punitive just because someone thought different than her,” she said, adding, “The irony of it being the Diversity and Equity Committee is not lost on me.”
For their part, councilors said little, and it wasn’t clear whether next week’s discussion will be public or private.
Lauzon cautioned it should be civil.
“It’s not going to be confrontational,” he said, adding, “We’ve got to learn to work together.”
Lauzon did note that the council’s light summer schedule gave him time to try and catch up on what its various committees were doing and in many cases that was challenging given the absence of minutes from many meetings.
There are still no minutes from the month-old Diversity and Equity Committee meeting, but Lauzon said that panel isn’t the worst offender. Some committees have no posted minutes at all, making it impossible to track what they are doing.
“It was … a little disappointing to me just how outside the law we are,” he said.
Storellicastro said the issue is on his near-term “to-do list,” as is evaluating the number of committees and exploring the potential of consolidating some where there is significant overlap.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
