BARRE — Some of the pairings make more sense than others and a couple may not even be possible, but a proposal to consolidate municipal committees is now on the table with an eye toward restructuring them early next year.

City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said Wednesday the proposal he provided city councilors at their weekly meeting Tuesday is more conversation starter than definitive document and, he predicted, whatever becomes of it won’t make everyone happy.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.