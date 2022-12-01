BARRE — Some of the pairings make more sense than others and a couple may not even be possible, but a proposal to consolidate municipal committees is now on the table with an eye toward restructuring them early next year.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said Wednesday the proposal he provided city councilors at their weekly meeting Tuesday is more conversation starter than definitive document and, he predicted, whatever becomes of it won’t make everyone happy.
“There is no combination (of committees) that is going to make people 100% content,” he said.
Storellicastro said he was heartened councilors generally agreed with the “thematic buckets” — there are seven — he believes could be more effectively covered by streamlining what he has quickly concluded is an unsustainable committee structure.
Storellicastro said the sheer number of committees in a community that doesn’t have the capacity to adequately staff them is problematic, the existing charges are somewhere between vague and nonexistent, and the results are predictable.
Storellicastro said staff is overwhelmed trying to cover too many bases and committees are sometimes left without resources they deserve and direction they need to effectively serve the council and the city.
“We can do better,” he said, suggesting a committee structure that is more manageable is a necessary next step.
“The current system is just not sustainable and not productive,” he said.
Storellicastro acknowledged reasonable people might disagree about some of his proposed pairings and he wasn’t surprised some of Tuesday night’s limited feedback.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak wondered whether consolidating the cemetery and parks committee with the cow pasture committee might make more sense than the four-committee merger, proposed by Barre’s first-year manager. Storellicastro’s plan calls for creating one new seven-member “public art and recreation committee” to fulfill the roles of four committees — recreation, cemeteries and parks, community gardens and tree stewardship.
Storellicastro has also proposed merging the civic center committee and the ADA committee into one new seven-member “civic facilities committee.”
Mayor Jake Hemmerick questioned that combination, suggesting the ADA committee might be a more natural fit with the city’s diversity and equity committee.
Storellicastro said that’s the kind of conversation he hoped the proposal would spark, and he’s happy to step back and see where things land.
“This is really the council’s ballgame,” he said.
Storellicastro didn’t propose any change to the diversity and equity committee, or to the police advisory committee. The only change to the cow pasture committee was its name and responsibility. In addition to overseeing the city-owned cow pasture, Storellicastro suggested a new “cow pasture and open lands conservation committee” could incorporate the Canales Park and land conservation into its mission.
Storellicastro has also proposed incorporating two of three task forces created as part of the “All in for Barre” planning initiative into separate committees.
Technically, those task forces weren’t appointed by the council, but Storellicastro said there is some overlap that could make consolidation a prudent move.
“The idea is to combine efforts, not duplicate efforts,” he said.
Harnessing members of All in for Barre’s housing task force as part of a new “housing, community and economic development committee” is part of the Storellicastro’s proposal. The new seven-member committee would also replace the city’s homelessness task force and the council’s housing working group.
Storellicastro has also proposed a “public infrastructure and transportation committee” that would take on the work of three city committees — one that currently has no members — and the All in for Barre task force that is working on improving river access in the city. That merger would include the transportation advisory committee, the paths, routes and trails committee, and the currently dormant energy committee.
Under the compressed structure the proposed committees would have designated staff support and backup and include an ex-officio member of the council to improve communication.
The proposed changes will likely mean there are more volunteers than available seats and no one currently serving is guaranteed to be reappointed as part of a committee reset Storellicastro would like to see happen in January.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.