BARRE TOWN — The town’s budget committee has approved a proposed budget to be voted on in May that would increase the tax rate by about 5.5 cents.

The committee, comprised of the select board and five residents, wrapped up its months-long work Tuesday night and approved a proposed budget that is expected to be approved again by the board at its regular meeting next week. The board also is expected next week to approve the warning for the town’s annual meeting. Residents will then vote on the budget on May 9.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.