BARRE TOWN — The town’s budget committee has approved a proposed budget to be voted on in May that would increase the tax rate by about 5.5 cents.
The committee, comprised of the select board and five residents, wrapped up its months-long work Tuesday night and approved a proposed budget that is expected to be approved again by the board at its regular meeting next week. The board also is expected next week to approve the warning for the town’s annual meeting. Residents will then vote on the budget on May 9.
Most other Vermont municipalities decide their business on Town Meeting Day in March, but the town’s annual vote is traditionally held in May. That’s because officials have said a May vote is easier for budget planning, as the town’s fiscal year starts on July 1.
The proposed highway budget sees an increase of $342,485, or 10.15%, for a total of $3,715,340. Of that increase, $245,960 is due to increased construction costs. Officials said paving costs are expected to increase by 13.9% compared to what the town paid last summer. That’s after paving costs were expected to increase last year by about 7%.
The proposed budget includes a $137,110 reduction in retreatment work for roads, as fewer town roads are expected to need such work this year.
The highway budget includes an additional $34,145 for stormwater permit fees because officials recently learned multiple developments in town are not in compliance with state stormwater regulations and need to be brought into compliance in order to renew state permits.
The budget includes an additional $68,040 in wages for full-time summer maintenance workers. And an additional $35,100 to cover equipment costs for the additional summer work. The proposed budget also reflects a $20,310 decrease in wages for winter maintenance work, as that work has been shifted to the summer.
Health insurance premiums going up will see the highway budget increase by $22,430.
The proposed general fund budget is increasing by 4.44%, or $196,205, for a total of $4,614,511.
This budget includes $18,300 to paint the addition on the municipal building. It also includes an additional $15,350 for a wall separating the finance office from the mail/copier room in the building.
Wages and salaries for the police department are increasing by $26,325 in the proposed budget. The town clerk’s office is seeing wages and salaries there increase by $8,065, while the finance office is seeing wages and salaries go up by $9,450.
Health insurance for town staff covered under the proposed general fund is increasing by $49,735.
After adding some items into the general fund Tuesday, including a $4,000 grant match for a parking area off Little John Road and $21,675 for fencing for the little league field, board member Norma Malone said she did some quick math and determined the proposed general fund would see the tax rate go up by about 2 cents. With the highway fund looking at a tax rate increase of about 3.5 cents, the total proposed budget would see a tax rate increase of about 5.5 cents. Officials said a house valued at $200,000 would see its property taxes increase by about $110 if this budget is approved.
An item that saw the most discussion Tuesday won’t be part of the two funds decided by voters in May. After years of unsuccessful attempts, a transportable wood chipper for the highway crew was again suggested for the town’s equipment fund at a cost of $38,575. Board member Jack Mitchell, who has said he will not seek reelection when his term is up in May, said the highway crew has been asking for this piece of equipment since at least 2019, but had given up because they weren’t making any headway with the budget committee. Mitchell said the town owning a chipper would allow the highway crew to deal with brush at the site, instead of making multiple trips to haul brush back to the town’s lawn waste site.
After a discussion over how much use the chipper would actually receive, how much time and energy would actually be saved and after being told the highway crew believes it would have already paid for itself in fuel and transportation savings had the town bought one in 2019, the committee voted overwhelmingly to include the chipper in the equipment fund, much to the shock and delight of Mitchell, who appeared ready to accept another defeat in advocating for the chipper.
“I can’t believe this,” he exclaimed.
