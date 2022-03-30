BARRE TOWN — The Budget Committee has finished its months-long work and approved a general fund budget with a 4.1% increase and a highway budget with a 7.49% increase.
The budgets will be voted on by residents May 10. The proposed general fund budget of $4,418,306 is $174,190 more than the current budget. The proposed highway budget of $3,372,855 is $235,150 more than the current budget. If approved, the general fund budget would increase the tax rate by a little less than 2 cents and the highway budget would see the tax rate increase 2.25 cents.
The committee, comprised of the Select Board and five members of the community, started its work at the end of January and concluded on Tuesday. But not before making some key funding decisions.
Chris LaMonda, director of emergency medical services, had renewed his request for an administrative assistant. LaMonda has told town officials his department is the only one without administrative support. He has said he and other town staff have had to chip in to do things like answer phones or file paperwork that has taken them away from their other duties.
Such an assistant would cost about $53,000. Town Manager Carl Rogers came up with a compromise suggesting $13,728 that would pay for 12 hours per week for someone to work on pre-billing on a per diem basis.
Board member Jack Mitchell said he wanted to give LaMonda the full-time assistant. Mitchell said LaMonda has been making this request for years. Mitchell took exception to the town adding a recreation director to the budget this year, at a cost of over $70,000 including salary and benefits, when that position hadn’t ever been discussed until February. Board members Norma Malone and Justin Bolduc suggested adding the recreation director position after reviewing the town’s Recreation Department and realizing staffing levels have not been keeping up with the additions and improvements to the town’s recreation facilities over the years.
In the end, the committee decided to increase the per diem worker’s hours to 20 per week, adding another $9,152 to the budget. Some committee members had expressed concern about finding someone willing to work 20 hours a week, saying it’s easier to find a full-time worker or someone looking for a part-time job with fewer hours per week.
Aldrich Public Library had asked for a 4% increase for its appropriation from the town. The current budget includes $188,650 and the library was asking for $7,550 more. Rogers had suggested giving the library a 3% increase of $5,659.
The town and city give an appropriation to the library to help fund its operation, though the city’s appropriation is a bit larger.
Committee member Michael Gilbar said about two thirds of the library’s operating budget comes from the city and town. Gilbar noted the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier only takes in about 45% of its budget from surrounding towns.
“So there are other revenues and donations that make up more of the budget than we have at the Aldrich library,” He said.
Gilbar said apart from the money the town gives, the town has no control over what the library does. He suggested it would be cheaper for the town to pay $20 per user for a non-resident library card instead of the appropriation. He said he didn’t want to support any increase in funding for the library.
Mitchell and committee member Phil Cecchini supported a motion giving the library the 4% increase it asked for.
Cecchini said the library is important to the town and is particularly important to his household.
“Would it feel better if it was physically in Barre Town? Yeah. But it is a resource for our use and enjoyment,” he said.
That motion failed and was replaced by a motion that passed giving the library a 2% increase of $3,773. Committee members said they were more comfortable with 2%, the same percentage increase given by the city this year.
There had been some discussion about removing $75,000 from the budget that would be used to replace the light poles at the baseball field. Town officials had considered using pandemic relief dollars for that expense. But the committee decided to keep the money in the budget in the hopes of finding surplus dollars to pay for the poles and not impact the tax rate.
For the increase in the highway budget, Rogers said Wednesday that mainly comes down to two increases. The first is an additional full-time laborer who had been replaced years ago by contracted positions but is needed again because of the workload. And the other is a 7.2% increase in paving costs because such costs have gone up, a result of the pandemic.
