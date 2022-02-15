MONTPELIER — Discerning what a “high-quality education” for pre-K-12 students in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District should look like will require a good bit of listening, but that “visioning” process is now officially underway.
The consultant-led initiative kicked off Monday night when members of a recently seated committee — nearly half of them students — met virtually for the first time with facilitator Nathan Suter.
Suter had a hand in the composition of the committee. He told almost all of its 18 members the fact that eight of them are students was no accident.
Suter said he focused his recruitment efforts on students and Roxbury residents and filling community seats from Montpelier required less effort and less outreach.
If there is blame to be placed for the fact that there is only one teacher — Joe Carroll — and one staff member — Suzy Ford — on the committee, Suter said that’s on him, not the School Board or Superintendent Libby Bonesteel.
Bonesteel is a member of the committee as are board members Rhett Williams and Amanda Garces. Williams, who is one of Roxbury’s two representatives, was able to make Monday night’s meeting, but, due to a scheduling conflict, Garces was not.
Garces missed the introductions phase of a process that will involve significant community engagement at a time of year when that can be challenging even when you don’t factor a pandemic into the equation.
Suter told committee members they will be the ears of the visioning process that he hoped would spark “participatory engagement” among residents of all ages in the two-town district. It’s a process, Suter said, that will certainly involve the creation and distribution of surveys and one during which the committee’s members would be asked to listen to what people view as the district’s values and their potentially competing perceptions of what “excellence in education” means.
Suter’s marching orders to the committee — “engage and listen” — came even as he was peppered with questions about everything from what some feared was a too-tight time frame to whether the committee is expected to propose solutions.
Committee member Sigrid Olson was among those worried by a schedule that could be perceived as “rushed” and would be interrupted by two school breaks — one later this month and another in April.
“It is short,” Suter said of the a time frame that contemplates the committee delivering a report to the School Board by mid-May.
Vacations aside, Suter said, that would require some heavy lifting by the committee in March and April.
As for proposing solutions, Suter noted that technically isn’t the committee’s role.
“I’m not an educational professional,” he said, suggesting determining how to deliver on a yet to be identified vision and values should be left to Bonesteel and others who are.
It wasn’t a hard “no.”
“That question, or versions of that (question) are going to come up a lot,” Suter predicted.
The visioning process is the first since the voter-approved merger that created the two-town district nearly four years ago. Among the questions the School Board would like explored is “how to ensure all students from Roxbury Village School and Union Elementary School through Montpelier High School have equitable access to resources, a diverse and culturally responsive curriculum with the district maintaining financial sustainability?”
The board’s newest member — Williams — acknowledged the committee had its work cut it for it.
“Some (people) have no problem stepping forward,” he said. “Our work is to find everyone else.”
The committee is scheduled to meet again Feb. 28 to create a more formal game plan.
