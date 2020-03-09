BERLIN – A just-approved permit for a 98-unit senior housing development next door to the Berlin Mall will require owners of the shopping complex to walk the talk when it comes to their vision of anchoring a pedestrian-friendly town center.
Barring a successful appeal, one of the conditions in the state land-use permit the District 5 Environmental Commission just issued for the Spruce Place project settles a debate over whether and when a curbed concrete sidewalk must be constructed along the mall’s privately owned entrance off Fisher Road.
The commission concluded the sidewalk isn’t optional and must be constructed before Spruce Place opens for business on what is now a grassy knoll across the thin strip of asphalt from the outdoor garden center at the local Walmart.
Plans for the four-story complex, which will provide a range of housing options for seniors, already included construction of a sidewalk along a portion of the mall’s other private entrance – this one off of Route 62. That sidewalk would be located directly in front of Spruce Place and connect to a network of internal sidewalks located on the 1.94-acre parcel Dousevicz Inc. has agreed to buy from Heidenberg Properties, which owns the mall and its 64-acre tract.
However, the sidewalk in question would be located on the opposite end of the end of the mall – running along the access road that enters the mall’s parking lot near near J.C. Penney out to the signalized intersection the shopping complex shares with Central Vermont Medical Center.
The lawyer representing the mall’s owner tried, but failed to persuade the commission that an existing asphalt walkway installed along the Fisher Road entrance seven years ago was adequate. An alternate proposal that construction of the new sidewalk be deferred until 18 months after Spruce Place opens was also rejected.
“… Requiring the sidewalk to be built before project operation will better ensure it indeed gets built,” the commission wrote in findings of fact and conclusions of law that accompanied the six-page land-use permit.
The commission noted the application was pitched as part of a broader plan to develop the mall property as part of the town’s stated goal of creating “‘… a mixed use, town center environment” that “‘encourages a well defined, mixed-use compact and walkable center with pedestrian friendly streets defined by sidewalks, street trees and landscaping.’”
The commission lifted that lofty language from the application in supporting a requirement a segment of sidewalk be installed more than the length of the mall away from housing project.
“… Absent a curbed sidewalk, the commission finds that at present, there is no defined, pedestrian-friendly walkable center, which is of particular concern... as the current project under review is a senior residential care facility,” the commission wrote.
The project as approved would provide a mix of independent and assisted living for seniors, as well as a specialized memory care unit. It would also introduce a residential component to what has been purely a commercial property, underscoring the need for amenities that don’t currently exist.
“… The project will bring able-bodied residents to this area that will likely utilize the sidewalk to access the medical facilities located on Fisher Road, take walks in this area for exercise or general pleasure,” the commission wrote, adding: “The construction of a curbed sidewalk will provide for safe passage.”
The sidewalk on the stretch of road in question was required as part of the seven-year-old permit amendment the mall received to expand Walmart. The sidewalk was never constructed, but in 2013 an asphalt path was added to the edge of the access road replacing a gravel path.
The mall’s lawyer, Chuck Storrow, argued that path should suffice, while representatives from the state Agency of Transportation suggested it was inadequate.
The commission accepted the latter argument.
“… This is a path not a sidewalk,” it wrote. “This is a shoulder walking path with no separation from the travel lane other than a six-inch white line.”
The commission agreed with VTrans that a traditional sidewalk is warranted and, arguably overdue given a condition included in the Walmart amendment.
Meanwhile, with the Berlin officials backing the town center concept initially proposed by the mall and plans for a second housing project for the mall property already in the works, the commission agreed the next requested amendment would trigger the need for a global look involving future plans for the mall property.
“… In order to avoid piecemeal review, and to avoid potential impacts associated with the incremental, uncoordinated and unplanned use of lands, the District (5 Environmental) Commission will require the filing of a master plan to accompany any subsequent development proposal of one or more of the mall ‘outlots,’” the decision states.
Sidewalk aside, approval of the Spruce Place permit paves the way for plans to start construction next month. The project, which is expected to take 16 to 18 months to complete, should be ready for occupancy some time next year.
More than half of the proposed units – 50 – will be apartments for seniors able to live independently. However, Spruce Place will also house 30-unites of assisted living housing, and an 18-unit “memory care” center. The latter two components will entail round-the-clock staffing and specialized care.
