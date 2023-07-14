Comcast has announced that over 12,600 Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots have been opened across Vermont to help residents and emergency personnel stay connected while the state recovers and rebuilds after this week’s devastating storms and flooding.
The hotspots are free to anyone who needs them, according to a July 13 press release, including non-Xfinity customers.
According to the release, the hotspots are indoors and outdoors in places like shopping districts, parks and businesses. A map of public Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots is available at Xfinity.com/wifi online.
The release added that those seeking to use the hotspots should select the “xfinitywifi” network on a device’s list of available networks and launch a browser. Sign-in options will appear for Xfinity customers and non-customers.
From that point, non-Xfinity Internet customers need to look for the “Get Connected” section and agree to the Terms and Conditions to be connected. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours, according to the release.
Xfinity Internet customers will be able to sign in with their account credentials and get automatically connected to in-range hotspots in the future. These customers can also sign in via the Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots app.
“Our hearts go out to anyone impacted by these storms. We know how important it is for residents and businesses to stay connected to loved ones and services and information online, especially during emergency situations like this,” Comcast’s Western New England Region Director of Public Relations Elizabeth Walden wrote in an email correspondence.