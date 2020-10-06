BERLIN — The bad news got worse last week when a structurally compromised culvert failed, turning one of town’s busiest roads into a dead-end street and is forcing the Select Board to consider a pay-me-now or pay-me-much-more-later solution.
The board’s masked members on Monday balked at the latter prospect – a threshold decision that means the road, which runs by the entrances to Central Vermont Medical Center, as well as one of the entrances to the Berlin Mall, will remain closed at one end through the winter and well into next year.
Unwilling to invest more than $300,000 in what they were told state officials have advised could only be a “temporary” fix, board members agreed to put that money toward a “permanent solution” that their engineer’s extremely rough estimate suggests could easily cost $750,000.
The path picked by the board means the undermined section of Fisher Road likely won’t reopen until some time next summer. Until then the popular shortcut between Montpelier and that section of Berlin – forcing a motorists who frequent Berlin Street to use the just reopening segment of Paine Turnpike North and Route 62 to get to the other end of Fisher Road and the entrances to the CVMC campus.
Board members were told replacing the failed 12-foot culvert that funnels Pond Brook under Fisher Road with a similar sized structure would be allowed by the state. It just wouldn’t be permitted to stay for more than two years.
The cost of materials alone would be roughly $95,000 and installing a new 130-foot-long culvert this year would represent an added expense of more than $200,000.
Picking up that $300,000 bill would allow the board to reopen the road and buy the town some time. However, after conferring with a state river management engineer, Robert Clark, of Otter Creek Engineering, told board members the culvert would have to be exhumed and replaced with a “bankfull width” fix that would span the 30-foot to 40-foot-wide stream bed.
Clark said that project will cost significantly more than a culvert and pressed for his best guess he said $750,000 seemed reasonable. He stressed that estimate was blind to “site conditions,” and he encouraged the board to invest in a geotechnical engineer to conduct soil borings and green-light the design of precast concrete subsurface structure that would satisfy the state’s requirements and could be installed next summer.
According to Clark, designing a solution for the state’s review would likely take the rest of the year and it would likely take 12 weeks after the components are ordered for them to be delivered. That, he said, pushed work on a permanent solution into next summer.
Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski said the pivotal question the board needed to answer was whether to invest in an emergency fix that would allow the road to reopen sooner, while also pursuing the long-term solution.
Chairman Brad Towne and others said the answer to that question was “no.”
Though Towne said having “hard and fast numbers” would have been preferable, he could do the math with the rough estimates Clark had supplied. Forced to choose between spending $750,000 on solving the problem once and more than $1 million solving it twice, he said the former seemed more palatable.
The rest of the board agreed, authorizing up to $40,000 to pay for the engineering work that will need to be performed in coming months to ready for construction next year.
Badowski reminded board members that will mean the section of Fisher Road near the intersection of Paine Turnpike North will remain closed to through traffic for several months.
“The intent is to keep that road closed for this period,” he asked.
“I don’t see how we can get around it,” Towne replied.
An added wrinkle, according to Badowski, is that the compromised culvert supports two water lines and a soon-to-be-installed sewer force main. One of those water lines sprung a leak when the culvert failed last Wednesday, creating a large sinkhole similar to one that occurred in the same location this spring.
One of the water lines serves the CVMC campus, the other, which is now leaking, serves three customers – the headquarters for Northfield Savings Bank, the nearby state psychiatric hospital, and the Vermont Army National Guard Armory.
Badowski said Tuesday the leaking water line will be repaired, and the other one “shored up” starting Saturday morning. The repair is expected to take several hours and will be followed by a boil water notice that likely won’t be lifted until after the holiday weekend.
A similar sinkhole surfaced at the same location in late March and was quickly repaired. However, it wasn’t until August that contractor working on the Paine Turnpike North sewer line extension noticed the bottom of the culvert had been eaten away.
The board has been weighing options ever since and had hoped to secure state approval for an expedited repair this year. Members were told Monday night the culvert’s failure would enable them to pursue “emergency” repairs, but also require they proceed with plans for a permanent solution within two years.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.