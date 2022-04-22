BARRE TOWN — A company that specializes in cold storage is considering building a distribution warehouse in the Wilson Industrial Park, but local officials aren't convinced the park has enough space for the company's needs nor that the jobs it will create will be worth the space it will take up.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board heard from Jamie Stewart, executive director of the Central Vermont Economic Development Corp., and Cody Morrison, executive director of Barre Area Development. The pair were there to talk about a possible sale of a lot in the industrial park to an interested company.
The company's name wasn't mentioned at the meeting and all of the conversations of the sale prior to Tuesday have taken place in executive session. An email provided to the Times Argus from the town Thursday shows it is RLS Complete, a Massachusetts company which serves as a warehouse partner of RLS Partners.
Stewart said he wanted to talk to the town about that email which was sent to the company from Town Manager Carl Rogers last week. Rogers told the company in order to fit the facility it wants to build, RLS Complete would have to buy all of the land on the upper side of road at the industrial park. He said the Select Board is reluctant to sell the company that much land for a project that will ultimately only create about 20 jobs.
Stewart said other communities in the state are trying to get this company to build this facility on their land. He said those at the company understand a facility in Vermont will look much different than its facilities elsewhere.
Board members had initially been presented with a plan to build a 100,000 square foot warehouse with the possibility of doubling its footprint down the road. That footprint drove much of the concern from local officials. But Stewart said he's been told the facility likely will be 50,000 to 60,000 square feet to start.
“Whether that would grow beyond that? Yeah, possibly. It really is dependent upon the level of demand for those services,” he said, adding the company may look to expand by building another facility elsewhere in the state as its done in other areas.
Stewart said he spoke with Brian Hedge, RLS Complete's president, who told him he's fairly certain this warehouse may not even come close to 100,000 square feet. He said Hedge still needs to canvass the customer base and assess market demand.
The warehouse would act as cold storage for items to be distributed elsewhere with refrigerator trucks picking up and dropping off items.
Stewart said in the company's larger operations, clients commit to storing 200 pallets of items. He said the company is considering a 50-pallet model for Vermont.
“What that does is, it brings in multiple entities, including small food producers and microbreweries, that currently exist in the region and don't have this capacity for storage. And it creates some significant opportunities for us,” he said.
Stewart said the facility would be available for entities like the Vermont Food Bank, which already has a facility in the park, as well as for regional food producers. He said the town could market this asset to help attract other food producers to the area.
He said he and Morrison are building a gas island in the park. He said that island and this warehouse “provides the infrastructure for success.”
He said the 20 or so expected jobs created from this facility, while not a large number, could have an indirect impact on bringing more jobs to the area by the opportunities this warehouse could create with services it would provide and the distribution network RLS has. He said the company helps market the products it stores and distributes.
He said in today's manufacturing industry with tight labor markets, even if a company with more expected jobs wanted to buy a lot in the park, the number of jobs created would be about 25% or less than what it had been in the past. He said automation has replaced the sheer number of workers.
Stewart said he wanted the town to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the company, which would let RLS Complete know “what is possible” and continue negotiations.
“I believe that sending a message now that they are not encouraged to consider the option eliminates the possibility of a significant development that would greatly increase the tax base while providing a critical service for growing operations in our region,” he said.
He said if the town has concerns, it should articulate them and let the company see if it can meet its needs while being a good fit for the community.
Morrison said if a company with a larger employee base did want to move into the park, the area doesn't really have the housing stock for those employees. He said he spoke with a property management company Tuesday and was told there were only two apartments coming available in the next month, both one bedrooms in the city.
“So even though the job creation numbers for this company may be a little bit on the smaller side, it's something that would be a little more sustainable given our current housing stock,” he said.
Board member Bob Nelson asked about truck traffic and the amount of noise the refrigerator trucks would create. Nelson said he thought using the 50-pallet model instead of 200 pallets might mean more truck traffic, but Stewart said the reverse is true. Stewart said this facility will have lower overall volume than a typical facility, likely meaning fewer trucks, but the town could find that out directly from the company. He said the trucks wouldn't be running all the time and there are strategies out there to mitigate against noise.
After learning that the company is now considering a smaller initial footprint for the facility, board members said they were open to continuing discussions.
Board member Jack Mitchell said employment was a factor when the industrial park was created. Mitchell said he didn't want to see this company take up much of the park only for 20 jobs when another company may come down the road offering to create 50 jobs but there's no space for it.
Board Chair Paul White said he hears Mitchell's concerns.
“But the landscape is very different now than it was when that park was started. And I question how many years do we want to leave that land sitting idle waiting for someone to come along who is going to employ 100 people. That may never happen in our lifetimes, certainly,” White said.
He said he's not ready to sign a purchase-and-sale agreement, but he wants to keep the conversation going.
