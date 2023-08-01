MONTPELIER — Former Montpelier Police Detective Sgt. Wade Cochran has been named to head the statewide enforcement division at the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and will replace one of his mentors.
Cochran had worked under former Montpelier police chief Anthony Facos until he retired in 2020 and was immediately recruited by the Agency of Transportation to take over as DMV’s Director of Enforcement and Safety.
The Times Argus reported in May that Facos was leaving that state DMV job after almost three years to take a federal post to serve as the law enforcement liaison for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont.
Cochran, who spent more than 17 years with Montpelier Police, had resigned to accept the post of Norwich police chief in October 2022. Now he is headed back to the Capital City to direct enforcement for DMV. He will begin Aug. 14, Commissioner Wanda Minoli said.
He will oversee 29 sworn officers and a civilian staff of 14 at the DMV. The division is responsible for vehicle inspections, licensing and training management, dealer regulations, investigations, commercial vehicle regulation and motor carrier safety, among other programs and services. The DMV has picked up more investigation of serious truck crashes after state police cutbacks.
Cochran, who lives in Waterford, was selected in part because of his past leadership experience and forward-thinking about the use of modern policing, transparency and collaboration with mental health and other agencies, private partnerships and other first responders to support the ever-changing enforcement environment, Minoli said.
Cochran, 47, is a graduate of Champlain College, where he majored in criminal justice. Cochran began his law enforcement career as an emergency dispatcher for the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury and by 2002 had been hired as an officer for Hardwick Police. Barre City hired him in 2005 before he moved to Montpelier in 2006.
He worked his way up through the ranks in the Montpelier department as an officer, corporal, patrol sergeant and detective sergeant. Montpelier assigned him for five years to the Vermont Drug Task Force before returning to the police department.
He then split his time between the MPD and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force in Vermont for two years when he resigned to take the Norwich post.
The town of Norwich has had trouble keeping police chiefs in recent years. Former chief Jennifer Frank resigned in March 2021 to take the helm at Windsor Police. Her permanent successor Simon Kealing lasted six months before resigning. After a four-month search, Cochran took the post in October 2022.
Cochran’s departure as the Norwich Police chief will only make the department staffing shortage worse. It appears when he leaves Aug. 8 there will be one active police officer and one due back from medical leave.
Norwich residents had approved an advisory ballot item at town meeting in March that urged the select board to bump the authorized strength of sworn police personnel from four to five officers, but hiring — like with other law enforcement agencies across the state — remains a high hurdle.
Cochran’s brother, Aaron, served as police chief in Hardwick for many years. He was subsequently hired at Northfield Police as a sergeant and No. 2 officer, but is now retired.