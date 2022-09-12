Interfaith-2.jpg
Rev. Joan Javier-Duval from the Unitarian Church of Montpelier talks to the media about the phasing down of the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program. She was joined by members of Vermont Interfaith Action.
 Photo by Sarah Milligan

MONTPELIER — When it comes to the winding down of the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program representatives of a grassroots, faith-based coalition stood in the sun-soaked courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church late Monday morning and insisted they aren’t crying “crisis” — there is one — and it’s time those in state government acted like it.

Joined by community housing advocates and at least one tenant affected by the looming changes, members of Vermont Interfaith Action took turns bemoaning what was repeatedly characterized as the state’s “abrupt” announcement late last month that the federally funded emergency rental assistance program will be phased out starting next month.

