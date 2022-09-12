MONTPELIER — When it comes to the winding down of the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program representatives of a grassroots, faith-based coalition stood in the sun-soaked courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church late Monday morning and insisted they aren’t crying “crisis” — there is one — and it’s time those in state government acted like it.
Joined by community housing advocates and at least one tenant affected by the looming changes, members of Vermont Interfaith Action took turns bemoaning what was repeatedly characterized as the state’s “abrupt” announcement late last month that the federally funded emergency rental assistance program will be phased out starting next month.
Rev. Joan Javier-Duval, pastor of the Unitarian Church of Montpelier went first, laying the blame at the feet of Gov. Phil Scott and his administration.
“Vermont Interfaith Action and its partner organizations are here today to express our dismay at the administration’s abrupt changes to the emergency rental assistance program and the transitional housing program,” Javier-Duval said. “We are here to call for an immediate plan in time for the cold winter ahead to provide housing for our precariously housed neighbors after these programs end.”
That is the thrust of a letter signed by Javier-Duval and more than 40 other Vermont clergy — from Barre to Brattleboro.
The letter is a call to action — a call for “clear and timely communication” and a post-pandemic plan to a housing crisis that predated COVID-19, but was highlighted and exacerbated by the public health emergency.
So said Rev. Beth Ann Maier, deacon for the central Vermont region, who credited three decades of questionable policy decisions for creating an environment where too many Vermonters can’t afford decent housing; too little housing exists; and too much of the housing that does is owned by investors primarily concerned about turning a profit.
“We all own the consequences of these decisions and we share accountability and responsibility for finding a path forward,” she said.
With rents on the rise and housing less affordable than it was a year ago, Maier said word the emergency rental assistance program will be phased out over the next several months was a “serious breach of trust.” It’s one, she said, would thrust thousands of Vermont families — some sooner than others — back into “survival mode” following a welcome respite.
“This is a crisis,” she said. “We’re not over-blowing. We’re not exaggerating. This is a crisis.”
A month ago, the Vermont State Housing Authority, which administers the emergency rental assistance program was encouraging people to sign up emergency rental assistance citing the use-it-or-lose-it nature of the federal funds. That hasn’t changed. But the deadline to apply is Oct. 1.
That’s when those receiving rental subsidies will lose additional rental assistance, and that assistance will begin to be phased out for others who qualify.
Assistance for all rental households will drop to 70% on Oct. 1. It will remain there until the funding is gone for those who earn less than 30% of their areas median income. Those who earn between 31% and 80% of the median income in their area will receive two more payments — one for 70% of their October rent; another for 50% of their November rent.
Bridget Mientka said she and her husband fall into the latter category, having had to stave off a “no-cause eviction” from their Colchester apartment earlier this summer. Mientka said the couple, which had been paying $1,500 a month in rent, talked their landlord into letting them stay in the apartment at $1,900 a month through the end of the school year instead of immediately boosting the rent to $2,200 a month.
Even at $1,900, Mientka said the apartment was beyond her family’s means, and they welcomed word their application for emergency rental assistance had been approved.
“We don’t have another $400 a month for rent,” she said. “If we did, we would live in a three-bedroom apartment, where our son and daughter could have their own rooms.”
Though the partial assistance the couple will receive in October and November will help, the loss of the funding sooner than expected has scrambled plans, and created fresh uncertainty and the anxiety that goes with it.
“Now we’re worried that we’re going to have to uproot our children from their home and their schooling,” she said.
Those who spoke, including Javier-Duval, Rev. Kevin Holland-Sparrow, pastor of the Christ Episcopal Church, and Ken Russell, executive director of Another Way, called for creative solutions to what they viewed as an urgent problem.
“We don’t need a plan in six months, we need a plan now,” Javier-Duval said.
Holland-Sparrow agreed offering a three-word response — “so be it” — to ideas ranging from the government getting actively involved in the housing market to taking property by exercising its power of eminent domain.
“We are Vermonters,” he said. “We care for one another. We can do this.”
What “this” is was anything but clear, but Russell said finding money within the existing state budget would be a good start in his view.
“A budget is a moral document. It’s a statement of values,” he said. “And right now that document is saying that a whole bunch of people don’t matter.”
Pressed for how coalition would suggest solving the problem, Rev. Earl Kooperkamp, pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Barre, said the coalition was actively working on a proposal.
“We’re putting together a plan because the plan they (state officials have) got is no plan and it’s going to hurt thousands of Vermonters,” he said. “We want a plan that will help stabilize … families.”
Starting Oct. 1, utility assistance that has been available under the emergency rental assistance program will also drop to 70% and payments those payments will end on Dec. 31.
With rents rising due to an acute shortage of housing and temperatures starting to trend in the other direction, Rebecca Plummer, a lawyer with Vermont Legal Aid, said phasing out the program without something to replace it was ill-timed.
“The state is ending the (emergency) rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most,” she said.
Maier said finding a solution was a “moral imperative” and Javier-Duval and Kooperkamp indicated their tax-exempt churches would consider an arrangement to help finance one.
