WILLIAMSTOWN — One incumbent comfortably won and the other finished in fourth place, as a former lawmaker’s third-party candidacy helped fuel a fragile Republican sweep in the six-town Orange-1 legislative district.
That was the state of play in the two-member district Wednesday morning where one of the two winners acknowledged a recount is possible and the woman who will need to request wasn’t ready to rule one out.
Some things are clear. Rep. Rodney Graham, R-Williamstown, easily won his fourth consecutive two-year term and Rep. Carl Demrow, D-Corinth, is suddenly a short-timer and the second term he’d hoped for isn’t in the cards. Meanwhile, former lawmaker Susan Hatch-Davis was sitting on 725 votes and Chelsea Democrat Kate MacLean sure could have used 40 of them when ballots were being counted Tuesday night.
Less than three months after finishing a distant third behind Demrow and MacLean in the Democratic Primary, Hatch-Davis’ Progressive candidacy likely siphoned votes from both Democrats in what quickly turned into a race for second place after the polls closed Tuesday night.
Orange Republican Samantha Lefebvre was the narrow winner — edging MacLean, 1,774-1,734, in a race neither woman had run before. Both finished roughly 400 votes behind Graham, who paced the six-member field with 2,157 votes and roughly 200 votes ahead of Demrow, who earned 1,558 votes on the way to a disappointing fourth place finish.
Demrow received more than twice as many votes as Hatch-Davis, but the 725 ballots cast for the former three-term lawmaker may have been difference-makers on Tuesday, because they weren’t cast for either Democrat whose policies are more in line with her own.
Hatch-Davis lost her seat in 2016, ran a respectable third two years ago in a race that saw Demrow earn the most votes and Graham finish runner up. She was a factor on Tuesday and so, to a lesser extent, was Williamstown resident Rama Schneider. Schneider’s Independent candidacy earned 356 votes across a district that includes Chelsea, Corinth, Orange, Vershire, Washington and Williamstown.
Lefebvre cautiously celebrated a narrow win she described as “hard-fought” and “humbling” on Wednesday.
“I’m grateful for the support,” she said, acknowledging MacLean’s right to request a recount and her hope that if that happens it will affirm the results.
Meanwhile, MacLean said it’s too soon to make a decision.
“We’re waiting for the final results,” she said, noting the Williamstown numbers had just been adjusted to reflect additional votes cast for most of the candidates.
“Right now we’re just feeling excited about the support we got last night,” she said, declining to speculate about a possible recount before the election results are certified.
On Tuesday, Williamstown voters staked Graham, a lifelong resident and chairman of the Select Board, and Lefebvre, who lives in neighboring Orange, to an early lead. Graham received 1,053 votes in his hometown and Lefebvre picked up 688 votes there. According to the adjusted results, MacLean finished a strong third in Williamstown with 480 votes, followed by Demrow with 340 votes, Schneider with 261 votes and Hatch-Davis with 179.
Lefebvre carried her hometown, finishing first in Orange with 308 votes. Graham ran a strong second with 283 votes and MacLean a distant third with 170 votes. Demrow picked up 134 votes in Orange, Hatch-Davis got 99 and Schneider 29.
MacLean made up ground in Chelsea where she was elected to the Select Board in March. Her 329 votes were tops in that community followed by Graham with 286 votes, Lefebvre with 285 votes, Hatch-Davis with 75 votes and Schneider with 39 votes.
On the strength of strong second place finishes in Corinth and Vershire cut deeper into Lefebvre’s lead and the two women tied for first place in Washington.
Demrow and Maclean finished one-two in Vershire where he received 205 votes, and she got 203. The drop off was significant and Hatch-Davis netted 97 votes — good for third place — followed by Graham with 95, Lefebvre with 87 and six votes for Schneider.
Demrow carried his hometown by a wider margin. He earned 425 votes in Corinth followed by MacLean with 333, Graham with 240, and Lefebvre with 226. Hatch-Davis picked up 144 votes in Corinth and Schneider received six.
Washington was a photo finish. Lefebvre and Maclean each received 219 votes there and Graham was right behind them with 212 votes. Demrow finished fourth with 173 votes, while Hatch-Davis got 131 and Schneider 15.
That all added up to an easy victory for Graham, a narrow win for Lefebvre and a tough loss for MacLean who is waiting to see whether that 40-vote deficit changes measurably before deciding whether to request a recount.
