BARRE — Strike two!
A School Board hoping for redemption had to settle for rejection instead on Tuesday as voters in Barre and Barre Town collectively doubled down on their Town Meeting Day defeat of a $50.5 million school spending proposal.
On a day when more than 2,800 ballots were cast between the two communities the difference between passing and failing was an excruciatingly close 12 votes.
A slightly reduced version of the board’s failed budget failed again, 1,407-1,395, forcing school directors, who meet Thursday night, to prepare for yet another special election next month.
The results, which came in waves, were profoundly disappointing to the board chair, Sonya Spaulding, who said she didn’t relish the prospect of a third vote.
“Back to the drawing board,” she said, noting Thursday night’s agenda will be revised to reflect current events.
“It will be added,” she said of the budget. “It will be discussed.”
Spaulding watched as poll workers in the chilly B.O.R. Ice Arena literally counted the $50.4 million budget out.
Though Barre Town’s machine-tabulated results were available moments after the polls closed at 7 p.m. the hand count in Barre took nearly 45 minutes and effectively sealed the budget’s fate.
Not because the budget didn’t pass in the city — it did — but because it didn’t pass by enough.
Like Town Meeting Day, the early returns from Barre Town were ominous. On a day when 1,732 of the town’s 6,300 registered voters cast ballots, the budget narrowly failed, 903-829.
However, hope that Barre voters would wipe out that 74-vote margin and reverse the result fizzled as soon as City Carol Dawes announced the result of the hand count.
As it did in March, the budget passed in Barre, 566-504.
Though the margin of victory in Barre was wider than it was on Town Meeting Day and the deficit in Barre Town was smaller, the end result was the same. The Barre Unified Union School District remains without a voter-approved school budget despite coming oh-so-close to moving on.
Spaulding paced in the near-empty B.O.R. as poll workers in teams of two counted and recounted ballots in stacks of 50.
Four of the first 10 stacks were evenly divided — 25 “yes” and 25 “no” — and most of the rest were reasonably evenly divided. Still the budget was up by 55 votes in the city with 150 ballots left to count. The margin eventually swelled to 62 — too little to overcome the 74-deficit in the town, but more than enough to make School Director Guy Isabelle’s post-poll closing prediction prophetic.
“(Expletive deleted) it’s going to be close,” Isabelle texted Spaulding after learning the results in Barre Town.
Close it was, but Spaulding said, close wasn’t good enough.
“I’m disappointed,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m surprised.”
Despite a push to pass the budget, the fact that it failed in Barre Town in March was perplexing given the voting history of that community when it comes to school spending.
Opinions were mixed among voters who cast ballots in person at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School on Tuesday.
Town resident Tim Tanner offered a harsh critique of a district where his child is an eighth grader at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, but won’t be attending Spaulding High School in the fall.
“My daughter is several years behind in her education and obviously COVID has only made it worse,” he said. “They don’t really bend over backwards for anybody.”
It is why, Tanner said, he voted “no” in March and again on Tuesday.
“I’m not exactly a well-known person, I’m not a popular person. I’m just a person who pays my taxes and I don’t think I get the services that are deserved for what I pay for,” he said. “My daughter will be exercising school choice and leaving the district next year.”
One town voter who asked that her name not be used couldn’t have been more candid when asked how she voted.
“Angrily yes,” she said, noting she was a “no” vote in March, but has children in the system and didn’t want teachers to suffer because she doesn’t like the trajectory of school spending in a district that was the product of a state-mandated merger.
“It just feels like it continues to grow astronomically,” she said of the budget’s bottom line.
Town resident Tim Belcher’s vote didn’t change between March and May and he was comfortable supporting the budget proposed by the School Board.
“I trust them to make those difficult decisions and I understand government needs to be paid for,” he said.
Voters were fewer and farther between in the city, which didn’t have municipal elections as an added draw on Tuesday. Still, a random sampling of voters yielded similarly mixed opinions.
“Hell yes!” one Barre woman said when asked how she voted on the only question that was on the ballot in Barre. “It was ‘yes’ in March and it’s still ‘yes’ today.”
The woman provided her name, but asked that it not be used because while she was crystal clear about how she felt about the school budget, she acknowledged others feel differently and she’d prefer not to draw their fire.
“The vote is not about this year,” she said. “It’s about next year. It’s about the kids.”
Another Barre voter was far less talkative, didn’t share her name, but when asked how she voted provided a one-word answer.
“No,” she said, noting the vote she cast while driving through the arena on Tuesday mirrored the one she cast on the floor of the Barre Municipal Auditorium in March.
“It was ‘no’ then too,” she said, before driving off.
Jen Chioldi, a former member of the Barre School Board, broke the tie.
“I voted ‘yes,’” said Chioldi. “I’m supportive of our schools.”
On a day when voters in the two-town, three-school district were near-evenly divided, Chioldi was in the minority.
