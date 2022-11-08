BERLIN — Voters here sent a “no new taxes” message to their select board on Tuesday, narrowly rejecting a charter change — one of three on the ballot — that would have paved the way for a new 1% tax on sales, rooms, meals and alcohol.
On a day when they barely approved the proposed abolition of the elected office of town clerk and easily passed a separate charter change that will address an accounting headache associated with the personal property and inventory tax, Berlin voters again said “no” to local option taxes.
This time it was more whisper than shout.
The charter change, endorsed by the select board, failed, 556-627, during daylong voting Tuesday.
Viewed as a way to generate revenue from those who shop, stay, drink and dine in Berlin, the local option taxes would have been paid by residents and nonresidents, while creating a significant pool of new money that would be earmarked for capital projects.
Based on 2019 statistics, the sales tax alone would have generated more than $510,000 in Berlin, while a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol would have accounted for nearly $139,000 in additional revenue.
Had the charter change passed Tuesday and been blessed by the Legislature — a formality given the relatively common nature of the alternative taxes — Berlin would have been able to keep 70% of the additional revenue generated, while the state banked the 30% balance.
That won’t happen, though Tuesday’s vote was by far the closest the select board has gotten to persuading voters to approve a new tax. Voters had twice rejected a local sales tax by 3-to-1 margins — once in 2001 and more recently in 2016. This year, the board added a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol to the mix and the measure failed by 71 votes.
A proposal to eliminate the elected position of town clerk passed.
It passed by an even smaller margin, 568-543.
The change will empower the select board to appoint future town clerks, though it must first be approved by the Legislature, which means the current occupant of the office Rachel Giroux will have to run for election in March.
The board appointed Giroux earlier this year after the mid-term resignation of long-time town clerk Rosemary Morse. At the time, members expressed an interest in changing the charter to shift to an appointed town clerk — a move that mirrors the change voters made in 2009 when the elected office of town treasurer was eliminated in favor of allowing the select board to appoint someone to perform the duties of that office.
The treasurer’s position has been appointed ever since.
Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle recommended the third charter change that was on the ballot Tuesday.
The proposal, which passed, 784-354, will create the potential for a limited waiver of the town’s personal property and inventory tax.
The waiver will only come into play in cases when the total assessed value of personal property and inventory was $1,650 or less and, even in those cases, will require approval from the select board.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.