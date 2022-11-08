BERLIN — Voters here sent a “no new taxes” message to their select board on Tuesday, narrowly rejecting a charter change — one of three on the ballot — that would have paved the way for a new 1% tax on sales, rooms, meals and alcohol.

On a day when they barely approved the proposed abolition of the elected office of town clerk and easily passed a separate charter change that will address an accounting headache associated with the personal property and inventory tax, Berlin voters again said “no” to local option taxes.

