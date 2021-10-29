BARRE — The School Board just learned that COVID-19 cases in the two-town district appear to have “peaked” and vaccination clinics for its youngest students should soon be coming to at least one of its three schools.
On a night when board members made a $1 million decision — answering at least one of the questions swirling around a projected $2.8 million surplus — they were told by Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey that pandemic-related news is improving in Barre and could get even better in coming weeks.
Hours after members of the district’s COVID team met with Education Secretary Dan French on Thursday, Hennessey briefed board members about what he cautiously characterized as an improving situation with respect to COVID after a chaotic start to the school year.
“I think I can now say that we were in the process middle of last week of coming out of the peak wave of how (the) delta (variant) has been impacting Barre schools,” he said, suggesting there has been a “noticeable downturn in cases” in all of the district’s schools.
Through Oct. 22 the district had reported 133 confirmed COVID cases since the start of the school year. The vast majority — 113 — of them, involved students and staff at its two pre-K-8 school. There had been a total of 61 cases at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and 52 at Barre City Elementary and Middle School. The case count at Spaulding High School stood at 16 through Oct. 22, and there were four cases at the Spaulding-based Central Vermont Career Center.
Hennessey said the trajectory of those numbers were cause for alarm and the district was in the “white hot zone” with respect to contact tracing when he reached out to French earlier this month. However, he told board members, the case counts have been dropping since the middle of last week, and he is hopeful that will continue.
“We’re starting to see some positive trends,” he said.
Contacted Friday, Hennessey said he would have new case counts for each school this weekend, but expected they would reflect what he shared with the board Thursday night.
“I think it’s fair to say things have improved,” he said.
The latter comment came following a Friday morning meeting with representatives of the state Health Department — one that anticipates rapid regulatory approval that pave the way for the district’s youngest students to get vaccinated.
Hennessey told board members Thursday vaccination clinics at Barre City Elementary and Middle School, and possibly Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, were already being discussed.
After meeting with health department representatives Friday, Hennessey offered an update.
“It’s looking highly likely that we’re going to have clinics at both (pre-K-8) school as early as mid-November,” he told The Times Argus.
Hennessey said he presupposes the expected approval of use of the Pfizer vaccine on children ages 5 to 11 and working out some logistical issues regarding the roll-out.
“We made it clear we want to be in that first round,” he said.
Based on Friday’s preliminary conversations, Hennessey said, he expected the health department to manage the clinics and administer vaccines to students with parental consent — some during the school day and others on evenings and weekends. He said the department is developing an online form to obtain parent’s permission.
Hennessey told board members Thursday night he said encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated was the best way case counts that are currently heading in the right direction don’t spike again.
Hennessey told board members his recent call for community volunteers to help its short-staffed schools generated a promising response, but, as he told French earlier in the day, the district does not currently have the “human capacity” to implement the state’s “Test to Stay” program.
“I want to be very careful about over promising something when we are not prepared to do it,” he said referring to an initiative that would enable symptom-free, unvaccinated students to remain in school despite a potential close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
Those students would be required to pass a rapid antigen test administered each morning and, supply chain issues aside, Hennessey said the district isn’t yet prepared to pull that off, but hopes to be.
“We are all in on doing whatever we can to make sure that we can be on board to do this because if we can, it will keep kids in school,” he said of the “Test to Stay” program.
Meanwhile, board members, who have repeatedly deferred any decisions with respect to a soon-to-be audited year-end surplus finally made one Thursday night.
With the audit expected to show the district closed the books on the fiscal year that ended June 30 roughly $2.8 million in the black, board members effectively agreed to shrink that surplus by $1 million.
Acting on the recommendation of Business Manager Lisa Perreault, the board voted unanimously to amend the under-spent budget for the now-closed fiscal year by creating a new $1 million line item associated with a newly constructed alternative school on Allen Street.
That project came in roughly $1 million over its voter-approved budget and Renault said shifting the money would enable the district to avoid having to pay principle and interest on money it hasn’t yet borrowed and doesn’t need to.
“You have the money in the bank,” she said.
After conferring with the district’s accountant, Perreault said the plan she proposed and the board ultimately approved, would be treated as a “subsequent to year-end note” in an audit that is nearing completion.
Based on the board’s action, that means instead of having a $2.8 million surplus, the audit should show an undesignated fund balance of roughly $1.8 million.
Though there are administrative recommendations about how that money could be earmarked, the board didn’t act on any of them and heeded Perreault’s revised advice they wait for the audit before determining how to proceed.
That likely means voters will have a role in deciding how some, if not all, of the fund balance is spent.
Once the audit is complete, voter approval would be needed to spend the surplus for a specific purpose, or to place it in a reserve fund. The district has a tax stabilization fund and a capital improvement fund and the board could request permission to designate all the surplus money to either, some to both, or include it all as revenue in the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022.
