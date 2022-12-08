Summit.jpeg
Legislators and event attendees mingle before a forum on climate policy goals organized by the Vermont Public Interest Research Group.

 Photo by Logan Solomon

BARRE — With a veto-proof majority, Democrats aim to take another crack at a clean heat bill and make climate issues their first priority next year in the State House.

That was one of the key takeaways from a Monday night forum hosted by Vermont Public Interest Research Group at the Old Labor Hall.

