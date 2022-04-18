BARRE — As the Central Vermont Career Center School District readies for its voter-approved July 1 launch, clerks of many of its 18-member towns are advocating to change the way ballots are counted in the future.
Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes is at the very front of that line and predicts the issue of whether to continue “commingling” ballots will come up during the new district’s May 9 organizational meeting at Spaulding High School.
It won’t be decided there. However, Dawes said she and others who run local elections would like to see the district’s articles of agreement amended to eliminate a provision that requires ballots from Cabot to Roxbury and the 16 towns in between be trucked to one polling place for counting as was the case last month.
That process took days to complete and ballots that were cast on Town Meeting Day — a Tuesday — were still being counted on Friday afternoon.
Due to pandemic-related concerns, the process was more protracted than it might have been, but Dawes, who quarterbacked the effort, said she doubted much time could be shaved off what turned into a 12-hour exercise.
It’s one that involved feeding nearly 10,000 ballots — 9,835 cast across 18 towns — into two tabulators in order to produce one reportable result.
The one that mattered most last month was voters’ 7,493-1,688 approval of the creation of an autonomous school district to operate Central Vermont Career Center. Since its inception under a different name several decades ago, the center has operated out of a wing at Spaulding High School and has been governed by the school board in Barre.
Last month’s vote changes that — shifting governance of the career center to a new 10-member board that will have sole say over any potential amendments to the articles of agreement.
The new board includes one appointed representatives from each of the six school districts — Barre, Cabot, Harwood, Montpelier-Roxbury, Twinfield and Washington Central — that have traditionally sent students to the Barre-based career center. It also includes four members who are elected at large — one from each of the four largest sending districts. Barre, Harwood, Montpelier-Roxbury and Washington Central all have two seats on the new board; Twinfield and Cabot each have one.
Changing the just-approved articles of agreement will require the consent of seven of the board’s 10 members — a two-thirds majority.
Dawes said she and other clerks are hoping the board considers altering the commingling requirement that poses a host of logistical issues that involves poll workers transporting thousands of ballots on a mid-winter night to one location for counting.
“From a safety standpoint, if nothing else, it’s ridiculous,” Dawes said.
Wintry weather still is very much a factor on Town Meeting Day (the first Tuesday in March), which is when voters of the new district who gather in the auditorium at Spaulding High School on May 9 will presumably decide to schedule annual elections.
Though some districts within the new district commingle their ballots, most don’t. In The Barre Unified Union School District results are tabulated separately in Barre and Barre Town, and then combined to determine the outcome of school elections.
While bringing school ballots to a central location in the five-town Washington Central Unified Union School District, or the six-town Harwood Unified Union School District, is one thing, Dawes said the new career center district includes all 11 of those towns and eight others.
The larger geographic spread means longer drives just to get ballots to a place where they can be counted and then processing about 10,000 of them.
Last month, the counting process in Washington Central wrapped up more than six hours after the polls closed on Town Meeting Day and that involved a fraction — just under 2,800 — of the ballots cast in the special election for the career center.
Due to pandemic-related modifications to the election laws this year, Dawes was able to stagger the counting of ballots over two days last month, but she said the law requires ballots that are cast on Town Meeting Day must be counted on Town Meeting Day.
The committee that recommended the career center become its own school district was adamant about commingling ballots — a practice that will tell you how the district collectively vote on an issue, but not how individual towns voted.
The articles of agreement state in pertinent part: “The ballots shall be commingled before counting pursuant to a process to be developed by the elected clerk of the district in consultation with clerks of the member districts and the municipal clerks of the service region.”
The district doesn’t yet have a clerk. That position, along with the offices of moderator and treasurer will be filled by voters who attend the 6 p.m. organizational meeting on May 9 in the Spaulding auditorium.
