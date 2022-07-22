BERLIN — The transition wasn’t seamless and technically hasn’t started yet, but Rachel Giroux will soon settle in as interim town clerk in a community where the future of that office is up in the air.
One of two applicants to replace recently retired clerk Rosemary Morse, Giroux was appointed to fill the office through Town Meeting Day after a closed-door interview with the select board on Thursday.
Town Administrator Vince Conti confirmed Giroux’s appointment Friday and said she is scheduled to start work on Aug. 1.
Conti said Giroux was the favored candidate after staff interviews earlier in the week and made a positive impression on the board during Thursday night’s special meeting.
“She has the right personality and the right approach to tackling that position,” he said, describing Giroux as battle-tested and government-approved.
“Anybody who can tolerate doing counter work at the (state) department of motor vehicles can surely handle what comes thought (town) clerk’s office in Berlin,” he said.
Giroux spent seven years at the DMV, two of them at the counter, before opting to step away from her role as an administrative assistant in order to become a stay-at-home mom in 2009.
A mother of four school-aged children, Giroux returned to the workforce in 2018 and spent three years as a state employee before her husband, a member of the Vermont National Guard, was deployed overseas.
Giroux’s husband is now home again and Conti said she was looking to go back to work when the school year started, but accelerated her plans, when the town clerk’s position suddenly became available.
Morse announced her plans to retire on June 30 earlier this year and the select board appointed her veteran assistant, Corinne Cooper, to serve as her interim replacement last month, before rescinding that decision weeks later.
The board cited concern over Cooper’s plan to appoint her daughter to serve as her assistant, for its change of heart.
Since July 1 Conti, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski and Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle have taken turns manning the clerks office while recruiting help from neighboring communities.
Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes has assisted with on-going absentee voting and was at the town offices Thursday night. East Montpelier Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre, a Berlin resident, volunteered to help with the land records on Friday.
Conti said that assistance has been invaluable and Giroux plans to spend time in the clerk’s offices in Barre, East Montpelier and possibly Montpelier after she starts work Aug. 1 to get a feel for the job.
The board has expressed interest in asking voters to approve a charter change that would make the town clerk an appointed position instead of an independently elected office. That vote is currently planned for November, and even if it passes will require electing a town clerk in March.
Regardless of what happens with the charter change, Conti said Giroux plans to run for the office on Town Meeting Day. She would potentially either serve in an elected capacity briefly, as the charter change works its way through the Legislature, or run for a three-year term if voters aren’t comfortable relinquishing their right to elect the town clerk.
Conti said Giroux hasn’t yet selected an assistant, but has agreed to screen applications the town has received and jointly interview candidates with the select board before making an appointment.
“She (Giroux) will have the final say,” he said.
Conti said plans to provide Friday office hours won’t start immediately, but that long-requested change would probably be made in September.
