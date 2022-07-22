BERLIN — The transition wasn’t seamless and technically hasn’t started yet, but Rachel Giroux will soon settle in as interim town clerk in a community where the future of that office is up in the air.

One of two applicants to replace recently retired clerk Rosemary Morse, Giroux was appointed to fill the office through Town Meeting Day after a closed-door interview with the select board on Thursday.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

