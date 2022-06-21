BERLIN — The Berlin Select Board is interested in a charter change that would end the town’s practice of electing a town clerk and is ready to again ask voters to approve a twice-rejected local options tax.
The board is eyeing an August vote — likely in conjunction with this year’s primary elections — on a package of charter changes they reviewed and tentatively endorsed Monday night.
One of those changes targets the office now held by Town Clerk Rosemary Morse.
Days away from a midterm retirement she announced back in April, Morse may have inadvertently set the stage for a change she publicly discouraged in the letter advising the board she would step down on June 30.
Attempts to persuade Morse to serve out her latest term — one that expires in March — were unsuccessful and the board scrambled to come up with the succession plan they recently settled on.
With two elections looming, that plan involved appointing Assistant Town Clerk Corinne Cooper to replace Morse until voters have a chance to elect her replacement on Town Meeting Day in March.
Technically, that’s still the plan, though it is now fraught with uncertainty amid fresh drama involving Cooper’s recent disclosure she planned to appoint her daughter, Minda Stridsberg, to serve as her interim assistant.
Citing a tight labor market and the need to fill the position quickly given the elevated workload associated with the upcoming elections, Cooper said she was comfortable appointing her daughter the position she has held for several years under Morse.
Board members weren’t.
Board member Flo Smith called the move “unprofessional,” while Board Chair Brad Towne and others were uneasy with the familial relationship, notwithstanding their respect for Cooper, or a full understanding of her daughter’s qualifications.
“I definitely think that nepotism is a dangerous road to go down,” board member Carl Parton said.
Parton joined Towne and board members Joe Staab and Dave Sawyer in expressing concern over the proposed arrangement.
“I don’t think family members should work in that capacity together because of the checks and balances,” Staab said. “It’s nothing personal."
Cooper, who said she wanted to hear from board members did, though she was excluded from a meeting-ending executive session during which the board continued its discussion. No action was taken when the board emerged and Town Administrator Vince Conti characterized the matter as “unresolved” Tuesday morning.
Conti said the board planned to resume its discussion and possibly meet with Cooper next week.
Cooper did receive some support from residents Monday night, including Sandra Ferver, who was Worcester’s elected clerk-treasurer for eight years and subsequently served as the appointed treasurer in Calais.
Ferver said clerks have a statutory right to appoint an assistant and the familial relationship that was troubling to the board wasn’t unprecedented in small-town government in Vermont.
“I would urge the board to have confidence in this appointment,” Ferver said.
Margaret Monley agreed.
A local justice of the peace, Monley said Stridsberg has regularly worked elections and was a solid choice for assistant town clerk.
“I would be thrilled as a townsperson to have Minda (Stridsberg) work with Corinne (Cooper),” she said.
Jyles Yates said board members concerned about “checks and balances” should leave that to local voters.
“If the people of the town don’t like the decisions Corinne (Cooper) makes, they’ll vote her out,” he said.
They may not get a meaningful chance.
Board members tentatively agreed to ask voters to approve a charter change that would make the town clerk an appointed position instead of an elected office it has been for more than 200 years.
Assuming they follow through and voters approve the change, it would shorten the shelf life of whoever is elected as town clerk in March while the charter change would still work its way through the Legislature.
The select board hadn’t previously discussed making a change in the status in the clerk’s office and new members had expressed interest in mending what they perceived as a long-running rift between the town board and its independently elected clerk.
The board had previously discussed the prospect of reviving a local option tax proposal, but a missed deadline prevented a charter change from being included on the Town Meeting Day ballot in March.
The proposed language reviewed and tentatively approved by the board Monday night includes a twice-rejected 1% sales tax, as well as a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol.
Voters have seen the sales tax before, rejecting it three-to-one in August 2016 and by an identical margin when it was first floated in 2001.
The latest proposal would create the full menu of option taxes in Berlin — generating revenue that would be earmarked specifically for capital projects.
Since Berlin voters were last asked to approve a local option tax, their counterparts in Barre and Montpelier blessed charter changes that paved the way for the imposition of a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol and, earlier this year, Barre voters approved a change that will add a 1% sales tax starting Oct. 1.
The latest batch of Berlin charter changes will be the subject of two yet-to-be-scheduled public hearings in advance of a special election tentatively planned for August.
