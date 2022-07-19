BERLIN — The town clerk’s office is currently empty, the road crew is down a person, and the police department is shorthanded, but a select board that just filled a newly created assistant treasurer’s position was informed this week that the town is close to filling all of its key vacancies.
Though the phrase “fully staffed” hasn’t been used frequently in Berlin, it was dropped twice in fewer than 20 minutes Monday night as board members received the updates.
One of them involved Rosemary Morse’s fiscal year-ending retirement after spending 20 years as Berlin’s elected town clerk, and the board’s aborted plan to appoint her long-time assistant, Corinne Cooper, as an interim replacement.
The clerk’s office has been empty since Morse retired on June 30, and Cooper followed her out the door following a dispute that prompted the board to rescind her weeks-old appointment.
Town Administrator Vince Conti, who has been part of the patchwork of remaining staff who have kept the doors open since July 1, said help could be on the way. If all goes well, he said, the board should be in a position to appoint an interim clerk during a special meeting tentatively set for Thursday.
According to Conti, two town residents — Rachel Giroux and Daniel Kaltz — applied for the interim vacancy after Morse’s midterm retirement was official, and it became clear Cooper wasn’t getting the job.
Conti said one of the candidates was interviewed by staff earlier in the on Monday and had generated “positive feedback.” Due to a scheduling problem, Conti said the second applicant was to be interviewed Tuesday, and suggested the board could be in a position to make an appointment on Thursday.
As of Wednesday, Conti said both candidates had been interviewed and he was trying to schedule the special board meeting.
Whoever is chosen to replace Morse will serve through Town Meeting Day in March, even as the board moves ahead with its plans to ask voters to make that elected office appointed.
Conti said the chosen candidate will be expected to be open to the public five days a week for a total of 40 hours, though he stressed it will be up to the clerk to determine how to meet that objective after selecting an assistant.
Morse opted to close her office to the public on Fridays and resisted repeated attempts by the board to alter that schedule over the years.
Conti said whoever is appointed clerk also will be expected to regularly communicate with him and participate in monthly staff meetings, and to work with staff on equipment and digitization of town records.
According to Conti, those expectations were related to both candidates.
While filling the void in the clerk’s office has been a top priority in recent weeks, board members were told strides have been made to address two other short-handed departments.
Conti told the board a vacant position on the road crew will be filled Aug. 1. That job, which pays $22.25 an hour, was offered to — and accepted by — Josh Commo on Friday.
Meanwhile, board members were told the town’s chronically short-staffed police department also is nearing full strength.
Chief James Pontbriand said two officers – Collin Morin and Steven Tiersch – just graduated from the Vermont Police Academy, giving him a full complement of officers “on paper.” With one officer – Pete Vosburgh – heading to the academy, and another scheduled to be on a leave of absence, he said the active roster soon will be temporarily depleted.
While Pontbriand said the department will be “stretched thin” in coming months, it is in a better place than it was a year ago and, for the first time in his tenure, there is a clear path to a department staffed with certified full-time officers.
“Six months from now, we’ll be in a really good place,” he said.
