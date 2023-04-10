A state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would prohibit trans women and girls from playing in elementary, secondary, or post-secondary school sports designated for women, though he says he doesn’t think the bill will go far.
House Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, announced on Friday that he has introduced H.513, “An act relating to protecting the competitive integrity and safety of girls and women in sports.”
It’s a short-form bill, with the bulk of it being, “This bill proposes to prohibit individuals that were assigned the sex of male at birth from participating in an elementary, secondary, or postsecondary school athletic program or activity that is designated for girls or women.”
Peterson represents Rutland-2, which consists of Wallingford, Clarendon, West Rutland, and a large part of Rutland Town.
“It’s going to prohibit biological males from participating with girls,” he said on Friday in a video posted to a Facebook page he uses to keep his constituents updated on his legislative activities. “And the reason is for fairness and safety only.”
He said that he ruminated on whether to introduce the bill for some time.
“I’m not a hater; I don’t hate anybody,” he said. “What I do hate is unfairness for girls. I hate the fact that a girl could get hurt someday by a bigger, stronger male. Those are the things I hate. But as far as people, hey, you treat everybody with respect.”
Peterson said on Monday that he knew the bill would spark controversy.
“I consulted with folks and thought about it for a couple of weeks and then decided to go forward with it,” he said. “It was split in terms of whether people thought it was a good idea, but sometimes in this life you have to have the courage of your convictions, you have to step out there and make the tough calls and in the end that’s what I elected to do.”
The bill’s introduction comes several weeks after the Vermont Principals’ Association voted to ban Mid Vermont Christian School from participating in future VPA-sanctioned events after the team opted to forfeit a game against another team because that team had a transgender player. Mid Vermont Christian School did this because it believed the transgender player’s participation affected the fairness and safety of the game.
“This is the thing, athletics, as you know, is a physical competition, just about every sport I know is a physical competition,” said Peterson. “A student who is a transgender girl still has the male physical characteristics that he was born with and the issue for me is the fairness of competing against girls and the safety issue around a bigger, stronger, faster biological male competing against girls. That’s where I’m at with this.”
Peterson said he’s not aware of any studies on this subject, and didn’t approach the bill from that viewpoint.
“To me, you apply a little bit of common sense, because generally boys are bigger, faster, stronger than girls of the same age and that gap gets bigger as the individual gets older,” he said.
He said he wants it clear that his bill wouldn’t ban transgender people from competing in sports.
“That’s what I think people miss in this,” he said. “It’s not saying you can’t complete, it’s just putting you in the right category so that everyone has a fair chance.” According to the Legislature’s website, the bill is in the House Committee on Education. Peterson said he’s under no illusions about the likelihood of the bill being discussed this year. “Maybe next year, if somebody felt it should, but even then I doubt very seriously that it would be looked at,” he said, “but I think that the conversation needs to be joined here on that issue and I guess if I was to point to a purpose of it, that’s it.”
Rep. Peter Conlon, D-Cornwall, is chairman of the House Committee on Education, and said on Monday that his committee just got the bill and hasn’t had a chance to look at it.
“However, given the governor’s clear opposition to it, and strong opposition from many of the committee members, I suspect that the bill will stay on the wall for the time being,” he said.
He believes this would be the first bill of this kind to be introduced in the House.
Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, was asked about the bill on Friday at a press conference.
“Again, I go back to when I played sports when I was a kid,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many games we won and how many games we lost, what the scores were, we just played baseball and basketball and hockey, and I would ask that we take that segment of the population and just let them play. Let them be who they are and let them play. Now, on a higher level, professional, collegiate and so forth, then there should probably be some parameters but let’s let the kids be kids.”
Jay Nichols, executive director of Vermont Principals Association, said the association hasn’t been asked to come and testify on the bill, and that the association simply follows state law, whatever that law is.
“A lot of people think we’re making rules about whatever schools should be including and not including, and we’re just following our policies which directly follow Vermont law,” he said. “Pretty simple.”
While H.513’s fate in the Legislature doesn’t look bright, that it exists at all is an issue for some.
“It doesn’t mean it doesn’t have an impact,” said Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright Vermont, on Monday. “There are trans kids across the state who will learn about this bill and it will strip them of a sense of safety, and for young trans kids in Rutland County, specifically, this is their leader, that’s a really hard pill to swallow.”
Kaplan said that there’s been a rise in anti-trans legislation across the country, so this bill being introduced isn’t surprising.
“We know that Vermont is not immune to this type of hate, and it’s incredibly harmful,” he said. “We are seeing a heightened, coordinated effort to stop trans youth from existing and thriving as kids in our community.”
He noted that there are many people in Vermont, and in its government, that support trans people.
“Trans people feel misunderstood enough,” said Kaplan. “There are so many stereotypes and misconceptions out there already. When a kid is just trying to play sports and have a connection with peers, develop leadership skills in elementary school, in middle school, in high school, let them be. We’ve got far greater issues to address right now and when you are trying to undermine the very type of activity that helps with self-esteem, that helps with emotional regulation, that helps with a sense of belonging while decreasing hopelessness and suicidality, we’ve got to wonder what your priorities are.”
