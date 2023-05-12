Many years ago, Claire Duke wanted to be a teacher and the woman who made Barre her lifelong classroom will spend Mothers Day scratching “graduating from college” off her bucket list.
Duke, 87, should be easy to spot at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus on Sunday. Just look for the woman in the colorful striped socks.
“They’re my ‘wild socks,’” Duke explained during a recent interview at her Barre Town home. “They’re comfortable … and cheap!”
Purchased for $3 at Walgreen’s a couple of years ago, the socks have weathered well — perhaps better than Duke, who has dealt with health issues recently, but is officially on the mend, she says.
Except for the cap and gown that Duke hasn’t yet seen, the socks are the only part of her commencement wardrobe she’d locked down.
“I always get lots of compliments when I wear them,” Duke said, slapping the socks over her shoulder in a theatrical flourish that is quintessential “Claire.”
That’s not how the interview started.
It started where Duke, who will receive an honorary degree — Doctor of Humane Letters — on Sunday, wanted it to start.
“I love Barre,” she declared without ever being asked a question. “It’s full of real people.”
Duke has long been one of them — an authentic woman with a slow-motion smile that creeps across her face, still lighting up the eyes that dance behind her glasses.
The glasses — unlike her hearing aid and the cane she occasionally uses to get around but never needed on Friday — aren’t new for Duke. Neither is her love for Barre.
Not the city where she was born, and not the town where she grew up, settled, raised six children and still lives with her 91-year-old husband, David.
The now-retired real estate agent has long been one of Barre’s biggest boosters and most active volunteers. Her tireless commitment to the greater Barre community over a period of several decades is a big reason why she’ll be getting that degree on Sunday.
The backstory is long.
It started with a memoir Duke penned a couple of years ago — one in which the once-aspiring teacher expressed regret over not being able to attend college because her older brother already was enrolled at Syracuse University and doubling up on tuition wasn’t an option for her parents.
Enter Duke’s former daughter-in-law, Bonnie Stacy.
Stacy — who now lives in Florida but has a speaking part in Sunday’s ceremony — successfully made the case that Duke’s life, which is as colorful as her favorite socks, warranted an honorary degree.
The result? Seventy years after graduating from Spaulding High School — when Spaulding High School was still the building that now houses the Vermont History Center — Duke is about to receive a diploma from a college that has changed names twice since she received a handwritten acceptance letter from what was then Lyndon Teachers College in 1953.
Duke didn’t see it coming.
Earlier this year, she said, the family arranged something of a Zoom reunion to share the surprise news about her.
“I cried,” Duke recalled, coming very close to crying again. “It’s a diploma from Lyndon College. Whoever would have thought?”
That dream sailed 70 years ago and while Duke was crystal clear she doesn’t blame her brother for being just a little older and beating her to college, her real-time reaction to what amounted to an understandable financial decision left its mark.
“I still get a lump in my throat thinking about the disappointment I felt,” she said, pausing to collect herself.
It didn’t take long.
“I ended up being a ‘teacher’ anyway,” she said, noting that’s part of the job description for being a mother and her knack for explaining things sure came in handy during her decades-long career as a Realtor.
Duke and her husband finally retired five years ago and still live in the home they built in 1967.
“Our first date was in 1956,” Duke recalled, noting they were engaged the following year, married in 1958 and children weren’t far behind.
Doug was first, followed by Brian, Gary, Ellen, Kenneth and Sue, Duke said, noting three still live in Vermont, and all will be on hand for her belated graduation — as will her husband, brother and most of her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Family matters to Duke, who is looking forward to the in-person get-together that will follow her early exit from Sunday’s commencement.
“They are six of the most perfect children,” she said sounding for all the world like she meant it, because, truth be told, she did.
Then Duke shifted gears, as Claire does.
“Their father was the example,” she said, triggering that slow motion smile that invites you to join her because, well, why not?
And here’s where, if you’re interviewing, Duke you just have to sit back and enjoy the ride because while she’s met five presidents — Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan and the first Bush — thanks to her volunteer work, she doesn’t want to dwell on those visits to the White House.
If you’re wondering about first impressions, Duke said Ford made the best one.
“He spoke English,” she said, moving on.
Duke, who was part of a group that founded a chapter of the League of Women Voters in Barre, was once politically active. She managed Stewart Ledbetter’s 1980 campaign against then one-term U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and while the incumbent Democrat narrowly prevailed, his Republican challenger came close to pulling off the upset.
The once-proud Republican isn’t anymore, and while Duke hasn’t switched parties, she’s troubled by the toxic turn politics have taken.
“It’s discouraging,” she said, suggesting she could get behind a bumper sticker that said: “Don’t reelect anybody!”
With Duke, all roads lead back to Barre, where she launched Berg, Carmolli & Kent Real Estate, was a long-time member of the Rotary Club, who was known for making French toast during its annual pancake breakfast, and for organizing a cadre of tong-wielding “trash pickers” who spruced up downtown Barre every Thursday when the weather was nice.
She was a member of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, chair of the committee that drafted the Barre Town charter and a planning commissioner for over a decade.
The list goes on, though Duke said she took a step back when she retired in 2018.
It wasn’t easy. “Adjusting to retirement was a job,” she said.
Duke, who still finds wonder in a pebble scooped up on a walk, seems to have it down.
“I have no interest in going 90 miles an hour anymore,” she said.
An avid reader, Duke has been testing her cooking chops in recent years.
“I’m not the reliable cook I once was,” she said. “But it’s amazing, if you follow the recipe, what happens.”
Words of wisdom from a woman who didn’t have a degree heading into the weekend, but did have some “for what it’s worth advice” for local officials and downtown merchants.
“Get this town clean,” said the woman, who, not all that long ago, was using tongs to pick up litter downtown and believes cleans streets and fingerprint-free windows make a difference.
So, Duke said, do manners.
“Your old-fashioned: ‘please,’ ‘thank you,’ ‘may I help you?’ ‘is there something else I can do?’ are a good start,” she said. “Then, go out of your way to do it.”
Duke is also a fan of name tags for those who work downtown.
“That makes people more accountable,” she said.
When it comes to improving curb appeal in downtown Barre, Duke offered a low-cost suggestion.
“Start painting,” she said.
Duke was just warming up.
“There should be a week when everybody has to put up with what handicapped people have to put up with,” she said, expressing a newfound appreciation for doors that open automatically and disdain for “obstacles” she never noticed before using a cane, or a walker.
Those are the kinds of things Duke might have championed when she was younger. She isn’t anymore, and she sounds good with that.
“We should learn to accept our ending,” she said, while sitting in front of her home at the end of a very long driveway.
Duke, who wasn’t talking about next week, next month, or even next year, but knows time moves in one direction and nothing lasts forever.
“We owe it to our children to show them how to adjust to the changes because the changes happen whether you want them to or not,” she mused.
With her “wild socks” still slung over her shoulder, Duke pivoted to porches.
“If more people sat on their porch and talked to each other, there would be far fewer troubles in the world,” she opined while sitting on the patch of concrete that passes for her own. “The porch is a wonderful place.”
