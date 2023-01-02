BARRE — School budget math just got more complicated in Barre thanks to the predictable effect a red-hot housing market has had on property values and, by extension, a key metric that is used to calculate education tax rates across Vermont.
Better known by its acronym, CLA, the common level of appraisal is different in Barre than it is in Barre Town, but it just dropped in both municipalities — and pretty much everywhere else — erasing rosy tax rate projections and replacing them with something much closer to reality.
There still are a few moving parts that could make those projections better — or worse. The dollar yield that is set by the Legislature won’t be known until after Town Meeting Day votes on school budgets around the state. Also, the number of equalized pupils in school districts could change on the margins, but school officials are working with fresh estimates supplied by the state.
The CLA isn’t an estimate anymore. It is now the one fixed figure in tax rate calculations that starts with how much school districts plan to spend during the fiscal year that starts July 1. That makes it a new wrinkle in budget deliberations that are entering the home stretch in school districts, like Barre’s, where the school board’s finance committee is already calling for cuts when its business manager’s best estimates indicated approval of a $56.4 million spending proposal would allow for modest tax rate reductions in Barre — roughly 4 cents — and Barre Town by about 3 cents.
Those estimates assumed no change in either community’s CLA. That is not the case.
In Barre, the CLA just dropped nearly 10% — from 92.57% to 82.76% of fair market value. That projected 4-cent rate reduction has been replaced by a newly estimated 11.3-cent rate increase for Barre, providing fresh fuel for a budget discussion that will continue when the finance committee meets Tuesday tonight.
Things aren’t quite as bad in Barre Town, though revised projections suggest what was a 3-cent rate reduction, is now looking like a 6-cent rate increase. That is in a community less than three years removed from its last reappraisal.
Following the completion of the reappraisal in 2021, Barre Town’s CLA stood at 110.26%. It slid to 103.8% a year ago and now sits at 95.87%. That’s a two-year drop of more than 14%, including nearly 8% this year.
According to the equalization study, that isn’t an anomaly, it’s an unsurprising trend. The study that compares the ratio of locally appraised property values to the sale price for all the arms-length sales in each town over the prior three-year period. Though the market has cooled some, the latest study captures a period during which the pandemic saw homes statewide selling well above asking price.
If you are looking for an anomaly in central Vermont, it is Roxbury, where the CLA actually ticked up from 94.09% to 97.62% of fair market value. That accounts for a good chunk of the near 16-cent rate reduction officials in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District are estimating for the smaller of their two communities.
Though Montpelier’s CLA dropped from 80.76% to 74.73% of fair market value, according to the study, officials are currently estimating an ever-so-slight rate reduction. A soon-to-be-completed reappraisal will mean a much lower than currently projected tax rate. Unfortunately, it also means rates could vary from one property owner to the next based on increased assessments.
While officials in the Montpelier Roxbury district got a sneak peek at their new CLAs, other districts, including the Washington Central Unified Union School District, had to wait for the equalization study to be released.
For the second straight year, the steepest drop among Washington Central’s five towns was in Berlin, which saw its CLA drop from 94.91% to 86.96%. In the past two years Berlin’s CLA as dropped nearly 22%.
Berlin’s sister towns in Washington Central are all experiencing similar, if less-pronounced trends, that continued. The CLA in Calais dropped from 87.66% to 79.99% of fair market value. In East Montpelier, it fell from 89.97% to 82.97%. The new CLA in Middlesex is 81.78% — down from 89.89%. In Worcester, the CLA fell from 90.65% to 85.46%.
Those reductions will all place upward pressure on education tax rates.
The same is true in the Harwood Union Unified School District, where only one of the six towns — Fayston — currently has a CLA above 80%.
Fayston’s new CLA — 80.85% — is down from 89.74% a year ago. That’s a reduction of nearly 9%, which is middle of the pack in the Harwood district where three towns — Moretown, Warren and Waterbury — experienced double-digit declines.
The CLA in Duxbury dropped 8.3% to 75.98% of fair market value. That’s better than Moretown, which the equalization study suggests property is now assessed at 74.56% of its value — an 11.34% reduction.
Waitsfield’s new CLA is 79.73%, down 9.32%. In Warren the new number is 73.46%, an 11.78% drop and Waterbury sits at 75.69%, down 10.77%.
At first blush, the study seemed to suggest Marshfield was in Roxbury’s boat. But that’s only because last year’s study was released as Marshfield was wrapping up a reappraisal that reset values, which had dropped to 80.35% of fair market value to 103.2%. The new study shows that number has dipped to 100.71%.
Plainfield, Marshfield’s partner in the Twinfield Union School District, would take that. Its CLA just fell from 85.36% to 76.19%, a one-year slip of more than 9%. That matters, because the steeper the CLA slide, the higher the rate increase needed to compensate for it.
That’s a challenge for school officials in Cabot who just learned their CLA fell more than 12% — from 87.95% to 75.69% in one year.
The story is the same, though the decline isn’t as severe in the two-town Paine Mountain School District. Northfield’s CLA dropped from 86.47% to 79.21% and Williamstown’s from 95.3% to 85.81%.
The two tiny towns in the Echo Valley Community School District, Orange and Washington, each saw CLA reductions of less than 5%. In Orange, the CLA dropped from 95.09% to 90.1%, and in Washington it slipped from 91.7% to 87.94%.
