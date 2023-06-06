BARRE — During an emergency meeting that drew a crowd Monday night, City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said individuals who can camp under the radar in Barre won’t be rooted out by police, but if their presence is called to the city’s attention they will likely be asked to leave and “compassionately” connected with service providers.
Storellicastro said that has been the city’s practice, and he didn’t hear anything during the 90-minute session that would prompt him to recommend changing the “no sanctioned camping” approach now that the state has started winding down a pandemic-era motel voucher program that has provided shelter for the unhoused.
The meeting was hastily warned by Storellicastro as a joint emergency meeting of the city’s Homelessness Task Force, the Cow Pasture Stewardship Committee and the Planning Commission.
Chair Michael Hellein opted not to convene a planning commission meeting he didn’t call, suggesting the panel was “future-focused” and not prepared to actively participate in the discussion.
“Right now, we’re going to be in listening mode,” he explained.
So was Storellicastro, who was eager for feedback on a camping question that has stumped his staff: Are there locations the city should designate for overnight encampments?
“We do not believe that there are,” Storellicastro said, advising those who crowded into council chambers, as well as the meeting’s virtual participants, that “no” was an acceptable answer.
That’s a good thing because “no” was the prevailing view of those who attended the session.
Some were more emphatic than others and the comments of a few prompted applause, but most seemed to agree there weren’t many — if any — appropriate places for camping in Barre.
That was definitely true of the cow pasture, which, committee members aside, had plenty of vocal advocates.
It also was true of the city’s parks and playgrounds, which by ordinance are closed to the public between dusk and dawn, cemeteries, and most other locations mentioned.
The one notable exception was the dirt parking lot at the Barre Civic Center complex, which is home to the Barre Municipal Auditorium, Alumni Hall and the BOR ice arena.
There was some support for that location, which was first proposed by Charles “Chip” Castle, who is a member of the Homelessness Task Force and later embraced by others, including Chris Russo-Fraysier, chair of the Cow Pasture Stewardship Committee. Russo-Fraysier said the civic center lot met the minimum criteria she believed were needed for a designated encampment area.
Given the lot’s proximity to their neighborhood, some who live on Merchants Street expressed concern about that location, while Storellicastro noted ongoing conversations with the state over possibly opening a congregate shelter in the BOR arena would provide a superior option to camping just outside.
Storellicastro didn’t get any argument from his predecessor.
Former city manager Steve Mackenzie echoed those who expressed risk-related concerns over allowing camping in areas typically used for recreation, and suggested deploying the BOR as a temporary shelter made sense.
Though Storellicastro’s opening offer — $29,025 a day for 90 days — Mackenzie urged him to “rethink” that aspect of the proposal while retaining all the safeguards it included.
“Make it much more financially viable, if not attractive, for the state,” he said, suggesting the going rate for renting the BOR is $1,550 a day and would generate nearly $150,000 in revenue from an otherwise dormant facility during the summer months.
With respect to designating a camping area, Mackenzie was among those who took Storellicastro up on his offer.
“I’m simply saying: ‘no,’” he said.
For his part, Storellicastro suggested the status quo may be the way to go, allowing those who camp “discreetly” to do so and responding only to complaints, if and when they are received.
“It may be the best bad choice that we have,” he said, agreeing the with those, like Mackenzie, who indicated an indoor shelter at the BOR, provided it is staffed and secured by the state, was far better than allowing an encampment just outside that would rely on the same portable facilities the city is requesting regardless.
Storellicastro said supervision under the latter scenario would shift to the city.
During a session that saw some express an “if you build it they will come” and one resident describe the motel program that is now ending as “flypaper” to homeless residents from other states, Storellicastro and others suggested making the BOR available as a shelter does not mean it will draw a crowd.
Some now staying in motels have options, others aren’t interested in congregate shelters, and many may prefer living outdoors during the summer months.
Some will come to Barre where, unless the City Council overrode Storellicastro’s recommendation at its Tuesday night meeting, they will have to choose their spots carefully.
While it isn’t yet clear whether the city and state can come to terms over the possible use of the BOR as a temporary shelter, Storellicastro said even if they can, that arrangement will end on Sept. 1. That, he said, will provide time for the state to make any repairs that are needed before ice-making begins in early October.
You can watch the committee meeting at this link, courtesy of CVTV: bit.ly/htf0605.
