BARRE — During an emergency meeting that drew a crowd Monday night, City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said individuals who can camp under the radar in Barre won’t be rooted out by police, but if their presence is called to the city’s attention they will likely be asked to leave and “compassionately” connected with service providers.

Storellicastro said that has been the city’s practice, and he didn’t hear anything during the 90-minute session that would prompt him to recommend changing the “no sanctioned camping” approach now that the state has started winding down a pandemic-era motel voucher program that has provided shelter for the unhoused.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.