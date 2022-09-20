A group studying redevelopment options for the College of St. Joseph campus has confirmed reports of the property's impending sale, and has asked whether the city wants money returned that was allocated for the study.
Rumors began circulating two weeks ago that Heritage Family Credit Union had found a buyer for the property, but the credit union has refused to provide confirmation.
Mary Cohen, executive director of the Housing Trust of Rutland County, told the Board of Aldermen on Monday that she had contacted Heritage earlier this month, as consultants she was working with prepared to put together proposed master plans for the campus, only to be told the credit union was "99% sure" the property would be sold by the end of the year.
"As far as I know there is not a contractual agreement, but he was very confident in his words," Cohen said.
Cohen said Heritage told her they couldn't say more.
The board voted in April to spend $30,000 on the redevelopment study. Cohen told aldermen Monday that 40% to 50% of that had been spent, and that the board had three options: Stop the study and take back what money remained; continue the study as planned in the hope it might yet prove useful; or shift focus to the western portion of the campus, which she said was not part of the impending sale.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis asked what would happen if they waited and did nothing. Cohen replied that would delay their ability to use the study to pursue funding if it proved useful to the new developer or if the deal should fall through — something she noted happens "all the time."
As an example, Cohen said she had spoken to staffers for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., about a $500,000 earmark toward buying the site, something she admitted was a "long-shot."
"I think it would benefit the city to continue studying," Mayor David Allaire told the board. "Either way, that information is going to be helpful to the potential developer and the city."
The board voted unanimously to send the issue to the Community and Economic Development Committee.
CSJ closed in 2019 after losing its accreditation. Heritage Family Credit Union, the college’s mortgage holder, took possession of the campus the following February after an unsuccessful effort by the trustees to turn it into an “innovation center.”
Heartland Communities of American announced in September 2020 it would buy the campus and redevelop it as a senior-living facility, but that deal fell apart in late 2021 when Heartland missed its deadline to buy the campus.
