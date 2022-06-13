Rutland City Public Schools are offering free meals to youth this summer. Meals will be provided to several summer programs taking place in the city.
All sites are closed July Fourth. For more information, contact Laurie Colgan, food service coordinator, at lauriemcolgan@gmail.com or 802-272-5396.
Summer food service program sites in Rutland City:
BROC Community Action, 45 Union St. Breakfast and lunch available, Monday-Friday, June 20-Aug. 19 (closed July 4 and Aug. 16). Open to all children ages 18 and under.
Northwest Primary School, 80 Pierpoint Ave. Breakfast and lunch available Monday-Friday, June 27-Aug. 12, 8:30-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Open to Tapestry & tutoring programs.
Rutland Intermediate & Middle School, 97 Library Ave. Breakfast and lunch available Monday-Friday, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m., June 27-Aug. 12. Open to Tapestry, EPIC and tutoring programs.
Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road. Breakfast and lunch available Monday-Friday, July 5-23, 8:30-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-noon. Open to Stafford Technical Center Summer Camp.
Allen Street Campus, 101 Allen St. Breakfast and lunch available Monday-Friday, July 18-Aug. 12, 9-9:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m. Open to Summer Program.
Camp Otter Creek, Rutland Recreation Community Center, 134 Community Dr. Breakfast and lunch available Monday-Friday, June 20-Aug. 19, 8-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Available to camp attendees.
Camp White Rocks, White Park, 21 Avenue B. Breakfast and lunch available Monday-Friday, June 20-Aug. 19, 9-9:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m. Available to camp attendees.
Camp North Brook, Rotary Park, 175 N. Main St. Breakfast and lunch available Monday-Friday, June 20-Aug. 19, 8:30-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-noon. Available to camp attendees.
Camp Rocky Pond, Giorgetti Park, 2 Oak St. Ext. Breakfast and lunch available Monday-Friday, June 20-Aug. 19, 8:30-10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.. Available to camp attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.