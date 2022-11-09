It was understandable: The newspaper was late yesterday.
The caller wanted to know why. Trying to explain the 16-hour news cycle of a general election was not going to suffice. The issue was moot.
“Why do you even bother?” he said angrily. “It’s like you don’t care about your subscribers.”
Two times a year (three times if there is a primary), we extend our deadlines to pull together the most comprehensive report we can, collecting results from hard-working town clerks and election officials.
If the polls don’t close until 7 p.m., that leaves us with a few precious hours (last night it was only four hours) to gather information, check it, get necessary quotes and reactions, write it up in a narrative form, edit it and get it on a page.
Election coverage does not happen instantaneously.
That’s not an excuse. To understand just how much we care, it’s worth knowing how short that window is.
We do not steal results and content from other news sources and claim it as our own. We are a news organization, which is why online aggregators regularly lift our content (and don’t give us credit). We unwittingly end up providing legitimacy to lazy, bottom-feeding news sites.
Nothing can really prepare us for election night. It’s a sprint without any pause. News is fluid, so you have to simply expect the unexpected.
Even with the most diligent preparation — writing up background copy; reaching out to town clerks in advance; having cellphone numbers for all of the candidates — there is nothing we can share with the public (with accuracy or thoroughness) for nearly an hour.
That leaves us three hours to work.
In this news cycle, the largest accumulation of data was from the Washington County Senate District race. Six candidates (three Democrats and three Republicans) were vying for three seats. The top three vote-getters from the 23 towns (all of Washington County, as well as Stowe, Braintree and Orange) needed to be collected to complete the tally. As our coverage noted, we were a few towns short, and we opted not to “call the race” without a proper, complete accounting.
But that was only one race we were tracking in our coverage area. There were several contested House seats, a charter change, the two statewide ballot issues (Article 22 and Prop 2), and then what was happening in our federal delegation (U.S. House and U.S. Senate races), as well as the down-ticket statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor and state treasurer.
That requires a lot of resources.
Mostly, we rely on our town clerks to email us results. (They used to have to call in and give the results over the phone — a very laborious, tedious, frustrating process.) We can fall back on the secretary of state’s unofficial results, but we still need to verify against our towns’ tallies.
We also monitor the Associated Press news service for statewide and federal races, but we have multiple tabs open on our browsers, tracking our competitors’ coverage — print, broadcast and online — to have eyes on everything. (We also had radios on last night, toggling between Vermont Public and WDEV, listening to analysis and monitoring their coverage.)
That’s all pretty normal for an election night.
What you do not expect (thanks, Mr. Murphy, for your forever annoying “law”) is the handful of town clerks heading home without reporting results. It’s a long day for them, too, so we understand the end-of-night checklist might not include: “Reach out to The Times Argus.” Tuesday night, nine towns did not report before our deadline. That’s a lot, and it affects what we can say with accuracy and authority.
You also can’t predict that the computer you’re using might decide it’s time to do a quick system update. Or that the internet connection might get glitchy. Or that you need to step in and moderate a nasty argument on the newspaper’s social media. All of those things also happened between 7 and 11 p.m.
Journalists Eric Blaisdell and David Delcore (and Waterbury Roundabout’s Lisa Scagliotti) pushed through several hundred inches of copy; Jeb Wallace-Brodeur collected eight fantastic photographs to chronicle the day; and a group of young students from the University of Vermont pulled together quotes from exit interviews across Central Vermont.
And somewhere in there, we compiled a roundup of the state and federal races (as well as the ballot issues); we pulled together a time-sensitive editorial about the election; we did some commentary on the radio; we put up more than 15 Facebook and Twitter posts; and edited, produced, proofed and sent the pages to Quebecor for printing. We were “clear” around midnight.
Overnight, the bundles of the finished product were trucked back over the border, and delivered to our warehouses in Barre and Rutland for distribution to you. In all, about 3.5 hours of driving 170 miles (one way).
Was your newspaper late for delivery on Wednesday morning? It was. But it was late for reasons of accuracy, thoroughness and great care for our subscribers.
Two (or three) times a year, we recognize the greater importance of fulfilling our role as a trusted, vetted news source. We take great pride in our product because of what it means to our readers — not in spite of them.
It’s why we bother. Sorry, we were a tad late.
Steven Pappas is the publisher and executive editor of The Times Argus.
