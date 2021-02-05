Stefano Coppola has lived the American dream.
He grew up surrounded by a loving, diverse family in and around Philadelphia. In his teens, he lived and worked in Florida, and later moved to New Hampshire to help out his grandparents. Since he began working, he has never stopped.
In restaurants, Coppola found the first step in a career that took him through the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier (as student and teacher) and into noted kitchens across New England. The farm-to-table movement in Vermont became a passion for him, and so Coppola, in 2014, bought the Morse Block Deli in Barre, which uses local meats, cheeses, produce and ingredients to make sandwiches that many people drive some distance to enjoy.
Since the pandemic hit, Coppola and his staff have been focused on the struggling food system for vulnerable Vermonters, preparing thousands of meals over months through Everybody Eats for homeless central Vermonters, and others in need. A voucher system that came from that program has provided more than half of his customer base in recent months.
Coppola is very community-minded.
“I love my community,” the 38-year-old said.
So much so, in fact, the state of our nation had him on edge. The direction the country had taken, and the shrillness of the partisan divide (and the implications that have rippled from it) were a growing concern.
On New Year’s Eve, Coppola had had enough.
Around 11 p.m., driving home from an event, Coppola passed a home on Crescent Avenue in Northfield that had a Vermonters for Trump flag hanging off the front porch, and an anti-abortion lawn sign in the yard. A spotlight was illuminating the flag.
“I’d seen it before,” he said. “It just kept bugging me.”
Coppola stopped, got out, walked into the yard, took the lawn sign and then walked up onto the porch and removed the Vermonters for Trump flag. He brought them back to his vehicle and left. (Claims that he stole an American flag proved unfounded.)
The homeowner had cameras, and captured an image of a smiling Coppola removing the Trump flag. Northfield Police Department would later post the image on its Facebook page asking the public to identify the individual.
“It was an impulsive decision that I regret,” Coppola said.
So why go to an extreme over a flag police said was worth $25?
“I believe that people should be treated with decency and respect. I realize that by stealing somebody’s personal property doesn’t fall in line with that,” he said. “But that flag stood for something I can’t stomach.”
The election was over. But Trump was still insisting he had won by a landslide.
“(He) was trying to negate the results and carrying the lie on, and degrading our beautiful democratic system,” Coppola said. The rhetoric was worsening; there were regular rallies, including weekly gatherings at City Hall Park in Barre — just down the street from Coppola’s business. Intimidation and threats were being made nationwide.
For Coppola, the crime wasn’t exactly political.
“I felt like I was doing a community service by removing it from the public’s eye,” he said.
Coppola is a registered independent, who sees himself as a longtime progressive. His politics lean left in casual conversation. He also believes the Electoral College should be abolished. He believes the two-party system has been corrupted by corporate America. And while he is glad that Joe Biden is in the White House, “he was not my first, second or third choice.”
“I tell my conservative friends, ‘Hey, these are not my people, either,” he said.
“But the spotlight on that flag was too much at that moment,” he said. “If someone were flying a Nazi flag in my community, I would do something about it. I won’t ever go and take a flag again, but that (expletive) cannot stand. I see it is destroying our communities, beyond the politics, beyond ‘the man.’ … It’s poison, and no one wants poison in their community.”
Coppola was alerted to the police department’s Facebook post, and called NPD to admit that he was the person in the photo. (Several individuals in the community already had done so in the comments, as well.) He told the police he had the sign and flag and would be over to return them.
When he arrived at the police department to turn himself in, he said the officer was helpful and kind.
“I told the officer I wanted to return the items personally,” he said, adding that the officer indicated the homeowner was quite angry, and that any attempt to do so would probably lead to a confrontation.
“He took the things and said, ‘Let me do that for you.’”
The items were returned. Coppola was charged with petty larceny. To this day, he has no idea of the identity of his victim.
For this article, through Northfield Police, The Times Argus reached out to the victim. No response was ever received from the homeowner. But locals who know the individual stated that that was not a surprise. The Vermonters for Trump flag was hanging from the home earlier this week.
“In the court of law, the judge is going to look at this case and say, ‘He stole a flag,’” Coppola said, adding that he plans to plead guilty at his court appearance Feb. 18 and take whatever sentence the judge imposes. “I did it. I get it. I deserve it.”
In the weeks since, he said he has been trolled on social media, including receiving anonymous messages on accounts that appear to have been created just to send him notes. Coppola says he has not received any physical threats, and that — in the days after the arrest was made public — the “likes” for his business actually increased.
“I am embarrassed and regretful, and very sorry. If I could turn back the hands of time, I would not do it again,” he said. “I am not proud of stealing the flag.”
But Coppola noted: “I will say I am proud of standing up for my community. I love my community. I love everybody in my community until you show me you don’t love me, and even then I am going to show you love.”
But if the First Amendment right crosses over into an erosion of the tenets of community, that’s another thing. The impulse always will be to stand up, he said.
Outside of his business, Coppola often hangs a LGBTQ Pride flag. He said he flies it because of its symbolism of inclusivity, tolerance — and community.
“It’s a humanity thing. If you don’t agree with somebody else, you should not demean them or not support them. The crux is when your beliefs start to infringe on somebody else’s beliefs,” he said. “I know what I did is wrong, but I also know when things around me are not right, and that seems more harmful to me than stealing a flag.”
Steven Pappas is the executive editor of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.