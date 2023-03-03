BARRE — Girl Scouts hoping to peddle cookies in the lobby of the Barre Municipal Auditorium on Town Meeting Day just learned a that’s-the-way-the-cookie-crumbles lesson.

Though Girl Scout cookies have long been a common commodity at several central Vermont polling places — Barre Town’s and Williamstown’s among them — a request to sell Thin Mints (and other cookies) to voters as they exit the auditorium on March 7 received a “no sale” response from the board Thursday night.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.