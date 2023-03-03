BARRE — Girl Scouts hoping to peddle cookies in the lobby of the Barre Municipal Auditorium on Town Meeting Day just learned a that’s-the-way-the-cookie-crumbles lesson.
Though Girl Scout cookies have long been a common commodity at several central Vermont polling places — Barre Town’s and Williamstown’s among them — a request to sell Thin Mints (and other cookies) to voters as they exit the auditorium on March 7 received a “no sale” response from the board Thursday night.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon led the charge and the board, which is responsible for setting rules for local elections, steered clear of the “slippery slope” some feared.
“Move to deny,” Lauzon said as soon as talk turned to Sam Hiscock’s request that her scouts be allowed to sell cookies to voters.
Lauzon stressed he was supportive of the scouts and had nothing against Hiscock.
“I appreciate the Girl Scouts and I appreciate Sam’s work working with those young ladies,” he said.
However, Lauzon said it wasn’t hard for him to imagine organizations some would object to being allowed to sell things in the lobby of the auditorium when the polls were open and people were voting.
“Once you go down that road, where do you draw the line?” he asked, adding, “Once you say ‘yes,’ you have no right to draw the line with anyone.”
Lauzon said if Hiscock’s request were approved, the Girl Scouts would have competition next year.
“If you pass this one, I will be selling cookies in March of 2024, so put me on the list,” he told the board.
Lauzon said he had no problem allowing informational fliers involving issues that aren’t on the ballot be left in the lobby and, earlier in the evening voted to permit one belatedly presented for the board’s approval by Rep. Jonathan Williams, D-Barre, to be left in the lobby. Lauzon also drew a distinction between food drives, like those that have been requested, approved and sometimes staffed in the past, and cookie sales.
City Clerk Carol Dawes said the proposed set-up would have limited the chances of that happening. Had the board approved Hiscock’s request, the Girl Scouts’ table would have been located near the designated exit for voters, not the designated entrance on the opposite side.
That sounded like a reasonable safeguard to board member Amanda Gustin, who was admittedly neutral with respect to a request that, on its face, wasn’t prohibited by state law or the board’s policy.
“I would argue that the Girl Scouts are a nonpartisan organization,” she said. “They would be talking to people about cookies at the exit, presumably after they voted.”
Gustin acknowledged the potential for people to buck the recommended traffic flow, and for conversations to be overheard by others from a distance. However, she noted, bake sales were once part of Barre’s Town Meeting Day tradition, and selling Girl Scout cookies didn’t clearly cross a line she would draw if forced to.
It was more observation than argument, and the same was true of Councilor Michael Boutin’s lament the policy modified by the board last November isn’t as clear as the one that was in place before that. Neither version would have prohibited approval of Hiscock’s request, though the board has that discretion and members ultimately agreed they should exercise it.
Echoing concerns expressed by Lauzon, William Toborg agreed the Girl Scouts shouldn’t be allowed to sell cookies in the lobby of the Auditorium.
“I don’t have a problem if the Girl Scouts want to set up outside where the candidates are,” he said.
Board member Thomas Kelly hinted he wasn’t even comfortable with that.
“I’m persuaded that we shouldn’t go down the road of having pseudo-commerce going on in the building,” he said, adding, “I don’t think it should be outside the polling place (either).”
The board voted to deny the request. No one voted against that motion, though Boutin noted he didn’t vote for it and seemed to be considering his position after the board had moved on.
Dawes told him he needn’t bother.
“Silence is consent,” she said.
