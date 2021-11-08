BARRE — The search before the search for Barre’s next city manager is about to begin, as a recently seated task force readies to solicit proposals from consultants willing to help hire Steve Mackenzie’s successor.
Selecting a replacement for Mackenzie, who is retiring next July after 11 years on the job, technically will fall to the City Council, but the seven-member task force will play a key role in the process.
Finding a consultant is at the top of the list for the council-appointed task force, which met for the first time last week and is in the process of refining the request for proposals that will be used to select a consultant.
Based on discussions, the task force likely will wait until its Nov. 18 meeting to finalize the document and authorize Rikk Taft, the city’s director of human resources, to begin soliciting proposals on their behalf.
Taft stressed the selection of a consultant is a key step, and reiterated Monday the sooner that search begins, the better.
Optimally, Taft said he would give consultants up to four weeks to respond to the RFPs, although the time frame could be shortened, but probably not by much.
The city hasn’t regularly used consultants — partly because of the expense — and it isn’t clear what the $10,000 that has been budgeted will buy in terms of assistance.
Soliciting proposals with a not-to-exceed cap consistent with budgetary limitations should answer that question, though Taft said Monday if the task force believes more money would yield a better result, it could approach the City Council to discuss an expanded budget.
One of the task force members — Jake Hemmerick — serves on the council; two others — Rich Morey and Sue Higby — are former councilors.
Morey, who now serves as president of the Barre Partnership, was elected chairman of the task force at an organizational meeting during which few other hard decisions were made and those participating virtually frequently struggled to hear members gathered in the second-floor meeting room at Alumni Hall.
Members generally agreed they’d like to have the new manager be able to start work in May or June, so there could be some administrative overlap with Mackenzie but, for a variety of reasons, they didn’t believe in making a hiring decision in the run-up to the city’s Town Meeting Day elections in March.
Higby said she hoped the task force, the council and the community would be open to out-of-state applicant in a national search she hoped would attract qualified candidates.
Higby was the first to wonder whether requiring a prospective manager to live in Barre was “absolutely necessary.”
Hemmerick agreed. “If we have good candidates that we’re taking off the table because they don’t put their head down at the end of the night in … Barre … I think that’s worth thinking about,” he said.
The task force won’t have to ponder the point for long. That is partly because the process for changing the city’s charter requires a public vote and legislative approval, neither of which is guaranteed and both of which would take time. Besides member Amanda Gustin noted, the existing charter language gives the City Council the discretion to waive the residency requirement if it chooses.
The process discussed by task force members contemplates a consultant-led search and a two-tiered review. The task force would interview a short list of applicants for the manager's job and recommend the finalists to the council for its consideration. The council would conduct interviews of its own before making an offer.
