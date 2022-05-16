BARRE — The schedule has slid a bit, the finalists haven’t yet been publicly identified, but community visits and city council interviews with two men in the running to serve as Barre’s next city manager are expected to occur next week.
A scheduling conflict prevented at least one of the finalists from visiting Barre this week, and Mayor Jake Hemmerick said Monday the revised plan contemplates each touring Barre on back-to-back days.
Hemmerick said one of the finalists will be in Barre next Monday — a visit that will conclude with a “public presentation on a problem-based scenario” and a private interview with city councilors.
The visit also will feature breakfast with Hemmerick, lunch with retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie and informal meetings with community members and city staff.
Developed by the citizen-led task force that has spearheaded the search for Mackenzie’s successor, that script will repeat itself a week from today when the second finalist is set to visit the community.
The one-week delay marks the first notable deviation from the timeline established in mid-March by the five-member task force.
With the help of Rikk Taft, the city’s director of human resources, the task force screened the 33 applicants for the manager’s job, interviewed eight and recommended four to the council for consideration.
At least one of those semifinalists withdrew earlier this month and councilors quickly narrowed the list to two finalists, even as Taft sought to lock down community visits with them.
Though the task force had hope to squeeze in the community visits this week, that was a problem for at least one of the two finalists and Hemmerick said the “scheduling issue” was ironed out and the council ultimately settled on arranging one-day visits.
Councilors discussed the logistics of the community visits with task force Chair Amanda Gustin and member Michael Sitton during an executive session held before its meeting last Tuesday, and planned to privately discuss other issues associated with what Hemmerick has characterized as a critically important decision during a special meeting on Monday.
No action was contemplated following Monday night’s special meeting — a closed-door session during which Hemmerick said councilors would make final preparations for next week’s community visits and to review the terms of a prospective employment contract.
Hemmerick said the council would consider making a more “detailed announcement” during its regularly scheduled meeting tonight. He said he has been working on a press release, and the announcement would identify the two men still in the running to serve as the city’s chief executive.
For the last 12 years Mackenzie has filled that role — abandoning his Ward 2 seat on the City Council to accept the job following a comparatively quick search in 2010. Though he has toyed with retirement before, Mackenzie, will be calling it a career in early July.
It isn’t clear the one-week delay will materially affect the balance of the timeline envisioned by the task force. Assuming one of the out of state finalists is offered and accepts the job it is possible they could start work on June 17 — a full three weeks before Mackenzie’s July 8 retirement.
Bringing a new manager aboard before Mackenzie retires would assist with what officials hope will be a seamless transition.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
