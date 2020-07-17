BARRE — City councilors have agreed to one of the Salvation Army’s two requests with respect to a recently-issued permit involving its grand plans for a historic downtown building. However, it isn’t clear that concession will be enough to avert a pending legal appeal, and it may threaten the charitable organization’s plans to invest more than $1 million into the vacant building that once served as Barre’s Town Hall.
After conferring privately with City Attorney Oliver Twombly earlier this week, councilors essentially offered to modify one of two contested conditions in the permit that was approved by the Development Review Board in March and promptly challenged by the Salvation Army.
That condition required the rear door to the building to remain locked at all times and be accessible only to employees with keys.
Though the Salvation Army argued it should have unrestricted use of the building’s secondary entrance, it proposed an intercom system that would allow a receptionist to remotely admit visitors — including children who participate in programs it plans to offer — through the locked back door using a buzzer system.
Councilors agreed to make that modification, but opted not to address a companion request that would ease a restriction on the size of vehicles that would be allowed to make deliveries to the rear of the building. The challenged permit requires “… any deliveries of goods or commodities from a vehicle larger than a minivan” be made from North Main Street.
Representatives of the Salvation Army have argued that is unsafe and unnecessary. They proposed the condition be modified to allow deliveries be made in the rear of the building by any vehicle that could safely be parked within the three parking spaces they have at the rear of the building.
Those trucks, they said, would access the property using an easement they acquired along the alley between the building they own and the one that until earlier this year housed Project Independence.
Council took no action with respect to that portion of the Salvation Army’s request and has since conveyed a settlement offer to the lawyer representing the local church and charitable organization.
Lt. Chris West confirmed Friday that offer has been received, but hadn’t yet been formally considered by the advisory board of the local Salvation Army.
Though West said he would have preferred no restrictions on the rear door, he was pleased councilors approved the requested modification even though it will add to the cost of a planned basement to roof-top renovation of the vacant building the Salvation Army purchased from John Ormsby for $290,000 last summer.
“We’re halfway there,” he said. “Hopefully, it can go a little further.”
West said he remains troubled by a permit requirement that will force deliveries — from pallets of bottled water dropped off by the American Red Cross to food delivered in box trucks by the Vermont Foodbank — be made on North Main Street. That, he said, could needlessly tie up traffic in a way that could be easily avoided.
“For safety reasons and for the community’s sake, it would probably be wiser for those deliveries to be made out back,” he said.
According to West, the final decision about whether to accept the council’s settlement offer, renew negotiations or simply proceed with the appeal would by made by members of the Salvation’s Army’s advisory board concluding consultation with its lawyer.
“We’ll have to wait and see,” he said.
Until the issue is resolved, West said the project is on hold and he worried the back and forth could discourage donors and threaten plans to completely renovate and restore a building that has been a fixture in downtown Barre since 1860.
“We (the Salvation Army) own the building and will continue to own the building, but we want to know the City of Barre is willing to work with us before making a $1 million investment,” he said.
The project involves facade improvements, a new roof and the installation of an elevator that would run from the basement to the building’s second floor, which will house a 60-seat chapel, as well as classroom and other program space.
In addition to housing a reception area and offices, plans call for the first floor include a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen and spacious dining area that will far exceed the limited cooking and seating capacity at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on nearby Keith Avenue. A classroom for children’s program and a teen center are also part of plans for the first floor.
“We want to take a dead building and bring it back to life,” West said.
With the exception of the brief experiment with a cooperative antique shop that occupied the second floor, the building has been vacant since its last full-time tenant — Needleman’s Bridal & Formal Wear — closed its Barre shop seven years ago.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
