The late Jessica Ebbighausen will receive a full police officer funeral, Mayor Michael Doenges said Monday.
Doenges announced during a truncated but emotional Police Commission meeting that Ebbighausen’s family had agreed to the service. The meeting was limited to approval of the minutes and public comments, Chair Sean Sargeant said because the entire police department command staff was in an after-action review of the incident in which Ebbighausen was killed Friday.
“This was the only time they could do that meeting, and obviously they need to do it while everyone’s memory is as fresh as they can be,” he said.
Ebbighausen, 19, was certified as a part-time police officer, and had been with the Rutland City Police Department for two months. On Friday, she and her training officer were attempting to back up a Rutland police officer who was pursuing a suspect in a break-in from an East Washington Street residence. Tate Rheaume is accused of fleeing the scene of a break-in in a truck and crossing into oncoming traffic on Woodstock Avenue, hitting Ebbighausen’s cruiser head-on. Rheaume is charged with two felonies, facing up to 30 years in prison and being held for lack of $100,000 bail.
Monday, the flag outside the police station flew at half-staff and a cruiser parked outside the building on Wales Street had been covered with bouquets of flowers, which had in turn been sheltered under a tent.
Sargeant choked up before and then during the meeting, saying he had the same feeling he had at the death of Carly Ferro, a teenager hit by an intoxicated driver outside a city store in 2012.
“As leaders in this community, people are going to look to us for how to feel and to behave,” Sargeant said. “I’ve been very clear. You can refuse to accept the negativity and the negative comments and the self-deprecation that surrounds our community.”
Sargeant encouraged people to confront and stand up to that negativity when they encounter it, particularly online.
Emily Leinoff, a dispatcher for the department, said the outpouring of support during the past few days had been critical.
“I just want to thank everybody,” she said. “Everybody showing up here for us is what’s gotten us through this.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis choked up talking about seeing messages of support on social media from all over New England.
“It’s like a gut punch to everybody,” she said. “I don’t know what the need is, but we’re here.”
Since the incident, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $40,000 to create a memorial for Ebbighausen, who is the first Rutland City police officer to die in the line of duty. A vigil is planned for Wednesday night in front of the police station.
Doenges said details about the funeral were still being worked out, but it would involve a large procession and that departments from around the country frequently send delegations to participate.
“Sometimes they come from as far away as Alaska,” he said.