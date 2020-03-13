If you are looking for city services right now, you might have to wait or change your plans.
On Friday, the leaders of city government in Montpelier and Barre also announced sweeping changes to municipal business to mitigate the risk posed by the virus.
In Montpelier, City Manager Bill Fraser said that City Council meetings would still be held with arrangements made for people to view proceedings and call-in remotely.
The city manager’s and clerk’s offices will operate normally but the public would also be able to access city services online through its website at https://www.montpelier-vt.org/ and https://www.montpelier-vt.org/164/Online-Payments or via phone at 223-9502 (City Manager’s Office) and at 223-9500 (Clerk’s Office).
The finance, planning and public works administrative offices, Community Justice Center and the Basement Teen Center will be locked from public access until further notice
For the Planning Department, individuals can make an appointment with staff by calling 223-9506 for permitting and inspection services.
City Hall bathrooms and the lobby will be available during normal business hours
Montpelier Police Department’s front lobby will be inaccessible but people can communicate with the dispatcher through the intercom next to the front door and an officer will be sent out to talk to those requesting assistance.
At the Montpelier Senior Activity Center, all events and classes have been canceled until further notice, except the FEAST meal program with meals provided on a to-go basis. To volunteer to help deliver meals call the Senior Center at 223-2518.
All events at the city recreation department events and after-school programs have been canceled until further notice. The April 11 Egg Hunt in Hubbard Park has been canceled.
Lost Nation Theatre announced it will be push back its season till later in the spring.
In the Granite City, City Manager Steve Mackenzie has established a “COVID-19 team” composed of department heads that will be meeting three times a week for the foreseeable future as part of the city’s preparedness effort.
“… Preparation (for) COVID-19 is beginning to have substantial impact on staff time and priorities, but increased communication will allow the course of action for anticipating contingencies,” he said in a prepared statement.
Detailed briefings will be provided during the City Council’s weekly meetings on Tuesdays, but Mackenzie said he has canceled all committee meetings until further notice.
Meanwhile, Mackenzie said public use of city buildings will be discouraged and city staff are developing protocols and alternatives to accommodate those who might be inconvenienced by that change.
City Clerk Carol Dawes has already expanded the “pay by credit card” feature on the city’s website, barrecity.org, in an effort to reduce the amount of non-essential traffic to City Hall. Property taxes and water and sewer bills – both current and delinquent – can be paid using that feature, as can dog licenses and parking tickets.
Mackenzie said he expects some city staff could eventually contract COVID-19 and the city is proactively planning for staff absences and shift changes as needed. He said the city is re-assessing “mission critical functions” and preparing a city-wide department continuity of operations plan.
The city plans to use its website to provide COVID-19-related information and updates to the community.
Mackenzie will be the public point of contact for those with questions, though Deputy Fire Chief Joe Aldsworth and Fire Chief Doug Brent have been tasked with responding to questions from city staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.