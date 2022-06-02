BARRE — City Hall was closed and those who work there shaken Thursday morning after a valued city employee suffered an apparent heart attack in the midst of her morning routine.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said Jody Norway’s workday started the way it always did, with his executive assistant unlocking the back doors to City Hall shortly after 7 a.m., pausing in her office, and then heading to unlock the front doors.
That, regrettably is where Norway’s day ended, Mackenzie said, confirming news that spread quickly even as he shuttered City Hall, Deputy Fire Chief Joe Aldsworth summoned a grief counselor, and employees were told they were welcome to head for home.
“We all have different ways of dealing with grief,” he said.
Several employees spent more than an hour with grief counselors who responded from Washington County Mental Health. Some went home and others — Mackenzie among them — remained at work in a building that was closed to the public.
Mackenzie, who is barely a month from retirement, described the morning’s events as a gut punch to those who worked with Norway.
“The staff at City Hall are really heartbroken,” he said, adding: It was “a total shock.”
Mackenzie said Norway was unresponsive on the floor in the corridor of City Hall when three fellow employees arrived at work.
Firefighters were summoned to the scene, attempts to administer CPR were unsuccessful, and by mid-morning grief counselors, the medical examiner and Norway’s extended family had all been called to City Hall.
“I’m not doctor, but it has all the appearances of a massive heart attack,” Mackenzie said, noting Norway was at her desk readying to head for home when he ducked into a Zoom conference late Wednesday afternoon.
“All was fine and she left,” he said, adding: “All was fine until she (Norway) got to the front door of City Hall this morning.”
Hired as Mackenzie’s executive assistant nearly three years ago, Norway, who lived on Country Way in Barre, quickly became a valued member of the City Hall staff.
“I certainly appreciated her,” Mackenzie said of Norway, whom he described as a “hard worker” who had a knack for fielding calls from residents with questions, concerns and complaints.
“She was great at being the voice of City Hall, at least out of the manager’s office,” he said.
Mackenzie said the loss of Norway would be felt — personally and professionally — by those who worked with her.
“She was really a member of the team,” he said. “She’s going to be missed.”
