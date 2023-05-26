BARRE — The only things missing from Barre’s tax increment financing district are an interested developer, a viable project and an identifiable city investment necessary for the former to undertake the latter.
That’s a problem because without those three factors, what can be a powerful economic development tool is useless.
Nearly a decade removed from the first and only time Barre voters leveraged the power of a TIF district, which essentially mirrors the boundaries of the city’s historic downtown, there is time to do it again.
Though the city’s TIF-related bonding authority was scheduled to expire last year, back-to-back, one-year extensions approved by Vermont lawmakers effectively pushed that deadline to next March. A just-approved two-year extension means Town Meeting Day 2026 is the new drop-dead date.
That’s a good thing, because two years after retaining White + Burke Real Estate Advisors to take a fresh look at the TIF plan, the consulting firm produced for the city in 2012 that effort has stalled.
The clock isn’t ticking nearly as fast as it was before the most recent extension, but city councilors were just warned by consultants David White and Stephanie Clarke that TIF time moves swiftly.
“Two years is not a lot of time,” White said. “We need to move. We need to move rapidly. We need to find the projects.”
White told councilors that likely will mean lowering lofty expectations and leaning heavily on a local “downtown action team” he hopes will be able to do what Clarke has thusfar been unable to despite repeated outreach.
Pairing a potential project with a willing developer would be a solid start, according to White, who said a team of local business leaders and city officials may be better-suited to tackle that task than an out-of-town consultant.
White said his firm is capable of preparing financial analyses, feasibility studies and, as it successfully did for the city in 2012, an application to the Vermont Economic Progress Council, or VEPC.
“What we just don’t have are the relationships,” he said.
Clarke advocated the “boots-on-the-ground” strategy, she said White would quarterback until she returns from maternity leave. She proposed members of the action team could be recruited from Barre Area Development Corp. and Central Vermont Economic Development Corp., agreed the Barre Partnership should be represented, and suggested key city staff, Mayor Jake Hemmerick and Councilor Thomas Lauzon would be logical representatives.
Clarke noted Lauzon’s role in the creation of the TIF district when he was mayor in 2012.
It wasn’t an exhaustive list, and no committees were made, but Clarke said the value of relying on a local group to vet the viability of projects and share contacts could be useful.
White agreed, suggesting he would serve in a supervisory capacity and meet regularly with the group once it is seated.
“We can be the coaches because we know how these things come together,” he said.
Identifying what “these things” might be has been challenging, and White told the council to shift its focus from downtown properties they had privately expressed interest in potentially redeveloping.
“At this point, they don’t look viable,” he said, suggesting it was time to move on and likely lower the bar.
“This is not about the most important project; this is about a project that can actually be accomplished,” he said, adding, “Even if it’s something small, let’s do it, let’s get it done.”
White acknowledged that could change if property owners who haven’t been receptive to overtures are suddenly motivated, but at this point, waiting is a waste of time.
Identifying a project or projects isn’t the end of the process, it is the beginning and there are several time-consuming steps — including securing VEPC approval — that must occur before voters can be asked to approve a bond to finance as yet unspecified work without which the project would not proceed.
The last time Granite City voters were asked to approve a TIF-related bond was in November 2022. The $2.2 million proposal passed, and roughly half of the proceeds were used to acquire and demolish several buildings to make room for additional surface parking needed to accommodate new development that was in the works at the time. That 25-year bond is being repaid with tax revenue generated on increased assessments associated with new development in the district.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
