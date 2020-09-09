BARRE – Investigators with the state say a fire that burned an apartment building Saturday and injured two people was caused by a cigarette butt container.
According to a news release, a structure fire was reported on Brooklyn Street at about 11:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived on scene and found flames coming from the second floor windows.
The building has five apartments and all occupants were evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival. A 17-year-old girl was injured after jumping off of the second floor and a woman was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center, though the release didn’t say how she was hurt.
An older woman was taken out of the building with the help of a Barre City police officer and her neighbors, according to the release.
Those who were living in the building are now being housed temporarily by the American Red Cross.
The Department of Public Safety's Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit arrived at the home Tuesday to investigate the cause of the blaze.
According to a news release, “the fire began on the second-floor porch in a waste can that contained paper and discarded smoking materials. The most probable cause of the fire is improperly discarded smoking materials. The fire is not suspicious.”
The department warned residents to use noncombustible containers, such as those made of steel, filled with water or sand to dispose of cigarettes. It also urged residents not to smoke near buildings or in bed.
