BARRE TOWN — Town officials have picked Chris Violette to serve as the next town manager.
They also chose a man from Florida to serve as the next director of the town’s ambulance service.
Town Manager Carl Rogers announced nearly a year ago that he would retire this year. Rogers has served as town manager since he was hired in late September 1991.
The town received 30 applications from candidates nationwide when the position was advertised in August. The town created a committee to help find Rogers’ replacement. That committee conducted interviews with candidates in October and forwarded recommendations to the select board for more interviews. Following an executive session during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, Board Chair Paul White announced the town has picked Violette, the current fire chief and planning and zoning administrator, to replace Rogers.
White said effective immediately, Violette has been appointed assistant town manager, a position that’s been vacant since Elaine Wang left to become the city manager in Winooski in May. Violette will work under Rogers for the next few months until Rogers retires, which White said is expected no later than April 29.
White noted the town’s charter prohibits the town manager from holding any other town position, so Violette will have to resign from his two other positions.
White said Rogers and Violette have chosen Andrew Lange to serve as the next fire chief. Lange is the current assistant chief and has worked for the department for 15 years.
It’s unclear who will replace Violette in the town’s planning and zoning department.
Violette said in a Wednesday interview he’s excited and energized to start in the new role and finish his career in town at a high level.
“It was really a culmination of a career path here in the town,” he said.
Violette has served as planning and zoning administrator for the past 24 years. He’s been with the fire department for over 35 years, the past 18 of them as chief.
He said as the administrator, he’s run out of challenges and this role gives him an opportunity to learn more about municipal government.
Violette described himself as a communicator. He said the town has a great team of department heads and he wants to work with them to create an environment that will make people want to work here and stay here.
He said walking away from the fire department will be quite difficult for him, describing it as one of the hardest things he’s had to do in his life.
“It’s been such a huge part of my life and my family’s life. I raised my whole family while I was the chief,” he said.
But Violette said the town manager also serves as the emergency management director, so he won’t be completely separated from the fire department.
White also announced the town has picked Paul Ginther to serve as the next director of the town’s emergency medical services following a nationwide search. Chris LaMonda, the current director, told town officials in October that he would step down from the full-time position at the end of 2022. LaMonda, who served as director for the past seven years, has said he wants to refocus his career on education and will continue teaching courses in the impending semester at the University of Vermont in an adjunct capacity.
Ginther is from Jacksonville, Florida, and White said he recently retired from the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department. He said Ginther started working for that department in 1997 and was promoted to captain in 2006.
White said Ginther has been a certified paramedic since 1992 and plans to obtain his Vermont certification after he starts his career in town. Ginther is expected to take over as director on Jan. 16.
He said Ginther also is a veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserve, where he served as a corpsman, which included a tour of duty in Iraq.
