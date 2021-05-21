BURLINGTON — A Chittenden County man, who helped burn down a predominately black church in Springfield, Massachusetts, and was ordered to help make more than $1.7 million in restitution, has been charged in Vermont with failing to make proper payments and with using marijuana and alcohol in violation of a judge’s order.
Benjamin F. Haskell, 35, now of Westford, along with two friends, said they were upset with the election of Barack Obama as president on Nov. 4, 2008, and a few hours later they torched the Macedonia Church of God in Christ in Springfield, Massachusetts, records show.
Two firefighters were sent to the hospital with injuries received battling the towering inferno in a residential neighborhood during the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2008, records show. The case drew international media attention to Springfield after Obama’s election
The three men were eventually convicted in federal court. Haskell received a 9-year federal prison sentence for conspiracy to violate civil rights and destruction of religious property that resulted in injuries to firefighters. He was ordered to undergo drug-abuse counseling, including a 500-hour program in prison and is under 3-years of federal supervision. Haskell also received a concurrent 6-year state prison sentence in Hampden Superior Court for a series of drug cases and an unrelated arson case.
Federal Judge Michael A. Posner ordered the trio to make $1,713,343 in restitution to the church and Peerless Insurance Co. The church at 215 Tinkham Road was comprised of about 300 members and over 90% were African American, prosecutors noted.
Haskell’s federal supervision was transferred quietly to Vermont in July 2020, records show. Before the recent violations, his federal supervision was due to expire Oct. 23, records show
Now Haskell has been charged in Vermont with violating four supervised release terms, including failing to make his court-ordered monthly restitution payments at least 15 times between January 2019 and last month.
Haskell admitted to all four violations when he appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington for an initial hearing last week on possible revocation of his supervised release. Haskell waived his right to a probable cause hearing and acknowledged the four violations.
“I own up to it,” Haskell told the court.
“I appreciate your candor,” Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said.
Crawford agreed to continue the hearing for sentencing in two months and allow Haskell to remain free on conditions to see how he complies with court orders. Haskell could face up to 2 years in prison for the violations, Crawford explained.
Crawford suggested that Haskell work out a payment plan with his bank to have money sent directly each month.
One violation was Haskell failed to notify his federal probation officer within 72 hours of having contact with law enforcement, records show. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department issued Haskell traffic tickets for operating without a license and operating after suspension, court records show. A deputy sheriff issued the tickets after a traffic stop on Vermont 104A in Fairfax on April 10, records show.
Haskell also violated a no-drug order when he used cannabinoids as evidenced by a urine sample he provided April 2 and his own admission to U.S. Probation Officer Jon Hansen on April 19, the violation petition noted.
Hansen also reported Haskell was under an order to refrain from alcoholic beverages, but on April 19 he admitted drinking on March 26, records show.
After the Burlington court hearing, Haskell met with a probation officer and said he was willing to set up an automatic payroll deduction system at work so the payments would be made on time to the court. He offered to pay a little extra in an effort to catch up.
It was unclear what Haskell is doing for work; probation was unable to provide information on the case. The court order require that he pay 10% of his gross monthly pay toward the restitution order.
Haskell was later taken by U.S. Marshals to the sixth floor of the federal courthouse for processing.
Haskell and two co-conspirators from Springfield, Massachusetts, Thomas A. Gleason Jr., and Michael F. Jacques were linked to the massive arson case after an intensive 3-month federal, state and local investigation.
The church was broken into through a side window, where the arsonists poured about 5 gallons of gasoline inside and out and ignited it about 3:10 a.m.
News accounts reported the trio had used racial slurs against African Americans and were upset with the possibility that Obama could become the country’s first black president. With Obama’s historic election, they later set the fire for retaliation.
By coincidence, the trio was arrested during Martin Luther King Day weekend.
In December 2011 after taking his case to trial, Jacques, then 25, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to violate civil rights, destruction of religious property and use of fire to commit a felony, records show.
One month later, Gleason, then 24, was sentenced to 4½ years in federal prison for the same three felonies, records show. He showed greater potential for rehabilitation after prison, a judge said.
Haskell’s sentence reflected early cooperation, a prosecutor said.
The church was under construction and about 75% complete, federal prosecutors said.
Haskell, a former auto body shop worker, and his co-conspirators also found themselves in state court.
A state judge expressed disgust with Haskell calling him a “one-man crime wave” as he was about to be sentence for a 10-count indictment, according to news accounts in the Springfield Republic newspaper.
“He’s selling cocaine, he’s selling marijuana, he’s selling Oxycontin, he’s selling heroin ... and he’s burning down buildings in his spare time,” Judge Cornelius J. Moriarty said at the time. That indictment included an unrelated fire on Woodlawn Road in 2003.
After leaving the bench for an hour to consider the 6-year proposed state sentence, he finally agreed with it. “I hope he turns himself around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.