RUTLAND — A former Chittenden County man has been sentenced for threatening to kill officials.
According to a news release, Josh Puma, 36, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Rutland on Wednesday to 20 months to serve on three felony counts of threats transmitted in interstate commerce.
Puma pleaded guilty to the charges in February.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said in the release Puma called the state Department of Corrections’ reporting line hundreds of times. Puma threatened to kill a judge on three occasions, and threatened to kill a defense attorney and a prosecutor, according to the release.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said Puma has mental health issues, though the issues weren’t identified in the release, which led to him being ordered hospitalized by the court.
Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford’s 20-month prison sentence for Puma took into account his mental health issues, according to the release.
Puma will be placed on probation for three years once released.