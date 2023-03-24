WATERBURY — For 25 years, the Children’s Literacy Foundation has served 375,000 children from its base in Executive Director Duncan McDougall’s home garage.
But on April 1, the organization will see the implementation of some major changes — namely, a new executive director and a brand-new space for operations.
CLiF is a community-funded nonprofit based in Waterbury that has provided free literacy programs to children in communities across Vermont and New Hampshire since 1998. The nonprofit has also given away more than $10 million in books to underserved children.
“It is extremely exciting to be celebrating a quarter of a century of service with (CLiF). The time has flown by and as I think back on 25 years, I’m most proud of the children and families that we’ve had the opportunity to serve, the 430 communities that we’ve worked in and also the large and ever-growing family of CLiF supporters and team members who have helped make this all possible,” McDougall said.
The desire to step down upon the 25th anniversary of the organization was first expressed to CLiF’s board of directors by McDougall five years ago. Come April 1, his successor Laura Rice, a CLiF board member for six years, will take over.
“I was introduced to CLiF probably well over 10 years ago from a friend who was currently on the CLiF board. She anticipated, correctly, that the mission of CLiF was something that would resonate with me,” Rice said. “(I) just absolutely fell in love with the impact that CLiF made and the work that it was doing.”
Rice added that the opportunity to step up to the executive director role felt “like the stars were aligning” and that she is incredibly excited to continue to develop CLiF’s impact.
Rice has more than 20 years of experience at mission-driven organizations and has spent the past 11 years in leadership roles at a New Hampshire nonprofit dedicated to ending gender-based violence in the Upper Valley.
While Rice will be taking over major operations, McDougall also will be staying on the team as one of its children’s literature presenters.
“Laura brings fresh eyes and a new perspective to all that CLiF does,” said CLiF Communications Manager Sarah Hall. “I’m just really impressed with her empathy, her energy, her knowledge and clear ability to take the reins and build upon what Duncan’s created.”
In addition to the change of leadership, CLiF also will move into a new building in Waterbury Center that will have more than twice the square-footage of the organization’s previous headquarters.
McDougall said CLiF has spent the past few years fundraising for a new building, adding that the Waterbury Center location is a perfect fit for the organization.
“CLiF has been growing pretty steadily, and we just completely ran out of space. We did not have an inch of space for adding the books that we donate. We didn’t have any space to add any new staff members. And CLiF really is at a point where it can and should expand its services. The need for our work due to COVID and other issues is greater than ever,” McDougall said.
In celebration of McDougall’s achievements and contributions to CLiF, the new building will be named in his honor.
For those interested in learning more about CLiF or donating to its cause, details can be found at www.clifonline.org online.
“I feel in so many ways that (CLiF) is stronger than ever, in terms of who’s involved, including all of our community partners, the presenters, Duncan and all the people involved over the last 25 years that have done such an amazing job of building the organization. I feel like I’m stepping in at a time where there is really so much opportunity for further growth,” Rice said.
