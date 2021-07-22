MONTPELIER — It’s been an eventful first year for Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete — from dealing with a potential domestic terror attack in January, to staffing shortages, to calls for his department to be completely disbanded last summer — but he continues to focus on connecting with the community, a community he sees as home.
Peete was hired last summer to replace former Chief Anthony Facos who retired after 35 years of service. He hails from Chicago and served as a police officer there for years before serving as police chief in Alamogordo, New Mexico, and then taking the job as police chief in Vermont’s Capital City.
Peete started in his current role July 1, 2020. He said in a Thursday interview it’s been an interesting year.
Peete said the community, the City Council and the officers have been nothing but supportive and welcoming.
“It feels like home,” he said.
But he is dealing with a staffing shortage. He said he’s down four or five officers and two dispatchers.
Police departments across the state are facing similar staffing issues. The police department in Burlington has announced a “priority response plan” for triaging calls because of a lack of staffing. Montpelier’s police department isn’t at that point yet, but Peete said there have been conversations about what coverage looks like here so that the officers he does have don’t get burned out.
Peete said finding and hiring qualified candidates has been difficult because he’s also dealing with the current political climate where law enforcement has been heavily scrutinized and criticized for its interactions with the public and with people of color. He was hired in the middle of nationwide protests against the treatment of Black Americans by police. The protests were spurred by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 when a police officer pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee for nearly 9 minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been sentenced to 22½ years in prison for Floyd’s murder.
Peete said he welcomes criticism of law enforcement.
“Anytime that you give any one person, any organization, the type of power a police department has, you have to be on guard for that. You have to make sure that it’s done correctly,” he said.
But he said the criticism can sometimes go too far.
“When it gets to the point that the criticism becomes vitriol, then there’s a problem. Then it’s not constructive, and then it’s painting a picture or generalization that’s dangerous,” he said.
The vitriol and anti-police sentiments were at their strongest last summer in Montpelier, with some residents calling for the abolition of the police department that they said was rooted in systemic racism. The effort was part of a nationwide conversation about how policing should be handled in communities, with calls for defunding police so that resources could be used to fund social services for situations where a police officer might not be the best person to respond to certain calls for help. Some residents in Montpelier painted a police department with a reputation for progressive policing as inherently racist and needing to go.
Peete said the conversations about getting rid of his department were frustrating because it wasn’t coming from a positive place.
“Any criticism, any emotion that comes from a place of negativity is never going to be helpful, and it felt like a majority of it was coming from that place,” he said.
It got so bad he said someone on Facebook accused him of being a white supremacist.
He said he doesn’t think people really want to get rid of their police force, what they want is to not be “treated like crap.”
“They don’t want to be treated unfairly. They don’t want to be treated without dignity. So you can’t say you want to get rid of an entire institution or profession because of those flaws. You fix the flaws. You hold that profession accountable,” he said.
Peete said Montpelier is fortunate because there isn’t any specific kinds of crime or trends that need to be addressed at the moment so his primary focus has been on better connecting with the community. He said residents have made it clear they want to see their officers out in the community, and not just when they are responding to a crime. Peete said he doesn’t want his officers to silo themselves off and develop an “us versus them” mentality, so connecting with the community helps to show them who they are protecting and serving.
“And realizing that we’re serving our neighbors, we’re here for our neighbors,” he said.
He said this outreach can help build trust between both officers and residents, but trust is a two-way street. He didn’t name any organizations or groups specifically, but he said there have been times when he’s tried to approach an organization for outreach and to build a relationship or to attend an event and he’s been rebuffed.
“We have to find ways to connect with the gatekeepers and communities and see if we can get our foot in the door to let folks know we’re human, we’re people, too. Because in some places there is a lot of reluctance to even associate with us,” he said.
Peete said the vitriol and generalizations seen in this polarized political climate led to the coup attempt on Jan. 6. That attack, where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, had a direct impact on Montpelier. The FBI warned similar attacks were being planned at state capitals, which includes Montpelier, leading up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.
Law enforcement from across the state converged on the Capital City to keep an eye out for any possible acts of domestic terror and troopers with the Vermont State Police patrolled the State House with rifles in hand.
Peete said it was a surreal experience.
“It honestly pissed me off because this should not be happening, but it is. And it’s depressing in the fact that that is where we are at as a country, the divisiveness. If we don’t pull our heads out and work with each other and find ways to love each other and respect each other then this is just going to be the norm,” he said.
Peete said the threat of domestic terrorism keeps him and those in his department up at night. He said that’s the highest level of threat his department has to deal with and those at the department have taken every step they can to protect Montpelier and its residents as best they can.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
