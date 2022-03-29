WILLIAMSTOWN — The sprawling structure known locally as the Rosewood Inn will be razed not braised now that Fire Chief William Graham has single-handedly extinguished plans to burn the building to the ground next month.
Though the actual fire was never set, discussion of the controlled burn quickly got out of control — a fact Graham acknowledged when announcing he’d abandoned the idea that was first publicly kindled during a special Select Board meeting last week.
Pitched as a massive and carefully choreographed training exercise for firefighters from Williamstown and beyond, the proposal had skeptics and critics from the jump and they increased exponentially as word of the plan spread.
A cautiously supportive Select Board with lingering questions about liability had planned to make its final decision with respect to the proposal at a special meeting that was set for next Monday. That session was canceled this week after Graham retracted a request that was still awaiting state approval.
Graham’s written decision, which is posted on the town’s web page and the department’s Facebook page, is part explanation, part apology and part acknowledgment that even the best of intentions can be misinterpreted.
“It was never my intent to cause hate and disrespect towards one another over a fire training,” he wrote, adding: “This training was going to be a great opportunity for firefighters to learn new skills and fire behavior for the new members to determine if being an interior firefighter was something they were up for.”
As he indicated last week, Graham noted the controlled burn would have attracted firefighters from perhaps a dozen area departments and he was confident it could have been safely executed while retaining one-lane of traffic on the stretch of Route 14 that doubles as Main Street in Williamstown.
“It was never my intent to cause harm to anyone or any property,” Graham wrote. “I had 110% faith in my department and the mutual aid departments to have controlled the scene with a concrete plan in place as we have done in the past.”
That said, Graham acknowledged resistance to the proposal was real and had regrettably fueled a community conversation that devolved into second-guessing, speculation, finger-pointing and unfounded accusations.
With a permit application pending, Graham opted to cancel plans for the April 10 training exercise that “upset” some residents and led to others being “disrespected, bullied and even threatened.”
Graham stressed that wasn’t what he had in mind when he approached Larry Hebert about the possibility of burning the once-prominent but long-blighted building as part of a day-long training exercise next month.
“It was never ever in my wildest dreams to see this training opportunity come to this,” he wrote. “I’m just the fire chief, but I strongly encourage people to be respectful and treat others the way you want to be treated.”
According to Graham, Hebert was among those subjected to unfair criticism in recent days as what seemed like a good idea took on a life of its own.
Graham stressed he approached Hebert about the possibility, not the other way around, and indicated those who had characterized the proposal as a “money saving scam” for Hebert were mistaken.
The latter assertion is consistent with what Hebert told the Select Board last week. He indicated disposing of the soggy remnants of the Rosewood Inn would likely cost more than razing the structure that he purchased from the town for $30,058 last month. A caveat to the sale, which was approved by a 3-2 vote, was that the building be removed in six months.
Hebert, who owns a local excavating company, could simply have torn it down, but said he was willing to accommodate Graham’s interest in burning it down instead.
Graham’s thinking — then and now — was that a controlled fire in the heart of the village would provide a unique training opportunity for firefighters without posing any undue risk to neighboring properties. It isn’t a novel concept and while the village location is somewhat unusual it isn’t unprecedented.
In 2008 dozens of firefighters from eight area departments — Williamstown’s included — participated in a training exercise that involved burning the downtown Barre building that had been the long-time home of the Moose Lodge to the ground. Not counting firefighters, that event drew a crowd, ended without incident and paved the way for the construction of the Granite Hills Credit Union.
Burning the Rosewood Inn provoked a different reaction, and while the idea wasn’t without support, Graham concluded it wasn’t worth the division it generated.
Hebert, who eventually plans to develop housing on the site, will have to raze the dilapidated three-story structure in coming months based on his agreement with the town. Until that happens, Graham indicated, firefighters will continue to use it for smoke-less training exercises once a week.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.