BERLIN – The owner of a 98-unit senior housing development still under construction recently received a six-figure property tax bill from the town and has asked to start a five-year tax stabilization agreement a few months early.
While the Select Board approved the substance of the stabilization agreement requested by Brad Dousevicz nearly two years ago, Town Administrator Vince Conti said there is no evidence that agreement was ever executed.
“The contract was never done,” Conti told members, one of whom — Selectman John Quinn III — wasn’t on the board at the time.
It isn’t a huge problem, according to Conti, who was hired long after the board voted, 3-1, on Nov. 7, 2019 to approve Dousevich’s tax stabilization application.
Since then, Quinn was elected, Conti was hired, the name of the project, which initially was dubbed “Spruce Place,” has been changed to “Chestnut Place,” and the four-story building is largely complete.
Chestnut Place is scheduled to open in April and Conti said Dousevicz estimates it is now nearly 90% complete and hasn’t yet made the first $34,691 quarterly installment on the $138,766 property tax bill he recently received from the town.
“He (Dousevicz) is just waiting for the board’s decision,” Conti said.
According to Conti, there is no doubt the board approved a five-year stabilization agreement for the project and while he has asked for one to be crafted the only real question is whether it should start when the project is complete, or this year as Dousevicz has asked.
Conti said he saw no reason not to accommodate the developer.
“It’s good for him (Dousevicz) this year, (but) it’s also good for the town,” he said. “We’ll get to the full value … a year earlier.”
Though board members had questions Conti couldn’t readily answer Monday night, they saw no harm in starting the agreement this year.
Conti said Tuesday that will require executing the agreement, and recalculating the tax bill for Chestnut Place and sending it to Dousevicz.
Based on the structure of the two-year-old agreement, property taxes for Chestnut Place still will exceed $100,000 this year — though almost all of it just over $99,000 is attributable to the education tax. The balance — just under $40,000 — is tied to municipal taxes and that’s the only portion subject to the agreement.
Based on the board’s decision Monday night, Dousevicz will save roughly $30,000 because the municipal portion of the tax bill for Chestnut Place will be based on an assessed value of $668,430 — 10% of $6,684,300 assessment that was placed on the unfinished project on April 1.
That assessment will spike again next April 1 when the project is completed, and the agreement contemplates Dousevicz will pay municipal taxes based on 20% of the value at that time and will double again — to 40% — the following year.
Dousevicz will pay municipal taxes based on 60% of Chestnut Place’s assessed value in the fourth year of the incremental agreement and the 80% in its fifth and final year. The arrangement approved by the board would mean Chestnut Place would be paying municipal taxes based on its full assessed value in 2026. The agreement doesn’t affect education taxes, which account for more than two-thirds of the property tax bill for Chestnut Place.
This year’s version of that bill dwarfed the one for the same 1.94-acre property for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
That’s because tax bills are calculated based on the assessed value of properties as of April 1 each year. On April 1, 2020, Dousevicz was just readying to break ground on a project that was located on land that was part of the Berlin Mall campus.
The undeveloped parcel was assessed for $450,000 at that time and the tax bill for the year — roughly $9,795 — was a fraction of the current quarterly installment. Education taxes accounted for just over $7,100 of the total bill and the municipal taxes were a little less than $2,700.
The housing project still isn’t finished, and was substantially less so on April 1 when the value was pegged at nearly $6.7 million. The value of work that has been done since April 1, as well as work that is yet to be completed, will be captured when the taxable value of the property is fixed on April 1, 2022. That, give or take, coincides with the projected opening of Chestnut Place, that will include a mix of independent and assisted living for seniors, as well as a specialized “memory care” component.
