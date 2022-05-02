BARRE — A Chelsea man has been placed on probation for holding a gun to the head of someone accused of stealing from him.
Wayland R. Childs, 36, pleaded no contest Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening. Childs was given a nine-month deferred sentence and placed on probation.
If he successfully completes nine months of probation, the conviction can be expunged from his record. If Childs violates his probation conditions, he could be sentenced to up to a year in prison.
The state amended a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to misdemeanor criminal threatening, per the plea agreement, and dismissed with prejudice a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.
Childs also completed 40 hours of community service prior to entering the no contest plea.
According to court records, a woman called police in May 2021 to report she was trying to help troopers out of the Royalton Vermont State Police barracks with a stolen property investigation. Police said the woman reported a man, later identified as Scott Irish, had stolen property in his possession and she had been in contact with him about buying it. The woman told police Irish, 40, of East Barre, wanted to meet at the Hollow Inn on South Main Street to sell her a computer.
The computer had been stolen from Childs, a mechanic in Chelsea, according to court records.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said he contacted state police about this investigation and was told troopers were tied up in another incident. Gaylord said he told the woman not to go see Irish and to wait for instructions from State Police. Gaylord said he then spoke with Childs and told him not to confront Irish because it might hurt the investigation, but Childs said, “well it doesn’t matter, I’m still going.”
A fight was reported at the inn moments later, according to court records. Gaylord said he pulled into the business and saw two men on the ground. He said Childs had Irish pinned to the ground with the barrel of a black handgun pressed to the base of Irish’s neck.
Gaylord said he pulled his gun and told Childs to drop the weapon. He said Childs threw the gun away and was taken into custody.
He said the .45 caliber handgun was loaded and had a round in the chamber.
Gaylord said surveillance footage from the inn showed Childs putting Irish on the ground and getting on top of him with the gun.
Irish has since been charged with a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property for allegedly breaking into Childs’ business in May 2021. Irish has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Police said he had tried to sell someone a battery reader that had been stolen from the business, which is the computer referenced in the incident at the inn.
The case drew statewide and regional attention with residents stating they didn’t believe Childs did anything wrong and the slow-moving, ineffective criminal justice system was really to blame. Some residents in Chelsea placed “We stand with Wayland” signs in their yard.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said in court on Friday his office hadn’t been able to get in contact with Irish to get his feedback on the plea agreement.
Thibault said this situation was complex. He said many Vermonters are familiar with the frustration of becoming a victim of a property crime. The prosecutor said sometimes items that are stolen are easily replaced and sometimes what’s stolen is part of how someone earns a living and is not easily replaced.
He said Childs’ frustration wasn’t limited to Irish, as he was also frustrated with a perceived lack of responsiveness from law enforcement. Thibault said Childs has since demonstrated he recognizes this incident should not have gone down as it did.
“Interjecting a firearm into any circumstance creates a critical degree of danger. It has the easy and ready capacity to cause death or serious bodily injury,” the prosecutor said.
He said as seen elsewhere in the country, this case could easily have resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
“What happened here was incredibly reckless and contrary to a law-abiding society,” Thibault said.
He said while property crime is frustrating and unpleasant, the threat of deadly force is never the answer. Thibault said those taking matters into their own hands and ignoring process and established law put the foundation of what makes this state special and its communities at risk.
Attorney Jon Valsangiacomo, who represented Childs, said his client accepts his role for what happened. Childs declined to speak during the hearing.
Judge Kevin Griffin said in reviewing the case, he kept coming back to how differently this incident could have gone because of the gun. Griffin said had the incident progressed, Childs likely wouldn’t be looking at a probation sentence.
“If you have frustrations with our criminal justice system, join the crowd,” the judge said.
He said working in the court every day, he sees the system’s imperfections all the time. Griffin said the added layer of the coronavirus pandemic only made things worse.
He said the plea agreement seemed to be a fair resolution to the case.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.