BARRE – A Chelsea man accused of stealing cash from a store is now accused of choking a woman.
Clayton Flye, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and larceny from a person and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. If convicted, Flye faces a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison.
He was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $2,500 bail.
Flye failed to appear for his arraignment on the larceny and driving with a suspended license charges Thursday and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was picked up over the weekend, though it’s unclear when and where the arrest happened.
For the assault charge, Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a woman called police March 2 to report Flye had assaulted her and fled. Gaylord said he went to the scene and the victim reported Flye had come over to her apartment and when she asked him for a back rub started to “freak out.”
The victim told Gaylord Flye started to yell and when she told him to leave, and things became physical. Gaylord said the victim reported Flye grabbed her by the throat and pinched it, choking her for about three seconds.
The victim reported Flye’s eyes were “popped out” and he seemed crazy, according to court records. She told Gaylord she kicked Flye in the groin to get him off of her.
For the larceny charge, Officer Damian L. Hook, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit a theft was reported at the Jiffy Mart on East Barre Road June 29. Hook said he arrived at the store and spoke to the employee who reported a male had come in and hung around for a short amount of time.
The employee told Hook the male came up to the counter and bought a $1 lottery ticket. When the employee opened the register, she told Hook the male grabbed the $20 bills and ran out the door.
She told Hook the male then got into an SUV operated by a female and drove off.
Police later learned the male made off with $240.
Hook said Flye was later identified as someone who committed a burglary in Orange County. He said law enforcement in that county were shown photos from the surveillance footage of the Barre Town store and positively identified the male as Flye.
Hook said Flye came to the police station in January and told police he didn’t remember robbing the store in Barre Town. He said Flye did not deny robbing the store.
For the suspended license charge, police said on Jan. 18 Flye was in a Toyota Camry that was being towed by his wife on Route 63. Police said Flye’s driver’s license was suspended Jan. 3.
