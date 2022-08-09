EAST MONTPELIER – Ela Chapin has won the Democratic nomination for the Washington-5 Vermont House district, which encompasses East Montpelier and Middlesex.
Chapin defeated Theo Kennedy and Zachary Sullivan who were running to replace Rep. Kimberly Jessup, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection, during the state's primary election Tuesday.
Chapin received 482 votes in East Montpelier, compared to 185 votes for Sullivan and 58 votes for Kennedy. In Middlesex, she received 264 votes, while Kennedy received 184 and Sullivan received 42.
In total, Chapin received 746 votes, Kennedy received 242 and Sullivan received 227.
Chapin said Tuesday she was "honored and excited" to be the Democratic nominee. She said she was grateful for the volunteers and supporters of her campaign, as well as for the other two candidates in the race. She said Kennedy and Sullivan ran respectful campaigns which focused on ideas.
It does not appear she will face any opposition in the November election, because no one has submitted their name either under a different political party or as an Independent as of Tuesday.
Chapin grew up in Calais and now lives in East Montpelier with her spouse and two children. She said in an email in July this is her first time running for elected office.
Chapin said she studied environmental science and ecology as an undergraduate and her early career was dedicated to outdoor education. She said she went on to receive a master’s in policy and planning and worked for 15 years as the state’s director of the Farm & Forest Viability Program.
Chapin said last month she would be a caring leader and strong advocate if elected to the State House.
She said in the State House, she would focus on equitable access to quality and affordable child care, health care, housing, and paid family and medical leave; enhancing village centers and downtowns through support for community spaces and small businesses, and advancing affordable housing and development in designated growth centers to follow Smart Growth principle; and advancing the state’s Climate Action Plan.
Kennedy is a Middlesex attorney who worked for seven years as director of planning, policy and regulation at the state Department for Children and Families. Sullivan is an analyst in health policy and health care in East Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.